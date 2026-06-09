Think Consulting Wins Est. $1.4 Million Judgement in Lawsuit Against AI Firm MSTRO and its CEO, Chris Busch

Think will recoup unpaid staffing fees, plus interest and legal costs, following a breakdown in their business relationship with MSTRO.

BALTIMORE, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Think Consulting announced today that it has won an estimated $1.4 million judgement in Baltimore County Circuit Court in its legal dispute with a Frederick, MD-based artificial intelligence firm that has refused to pay invoices for consulting services and staffing.

Eduardo S. Garcia

Baltimore County Circuit Judge Evelyn L. Cusson ruled from the bench Monday granting Think a motion of summary judgement on two counts of breach of contract after finding that MSTRO, Inc. and its founder and CEO, Chris Busch, refused to pay $1.1 million in staffing fees and professional services.

"It is a big deal," said Eduardo S. Garcia, Think's attorney and a principal at Stein Sperling Bennett De Jong Driscoll PC in Rockville, MD. "The judge recognized that MSTRO owes this money and the only real open question now is, did Chris Busch commit fraud."

Think will recoup unpaid staffing fees, plus interest and legal costs, following a breakdown in their business relationship with MSTRO.

Judge Cusson's decision builds on a lawsuit initiated last year, in which Think alleged that MSTRO breached both staffing services and master services agreements. According to the complaint, MSTRO paid $180,834 in January 2025 for seven contracted employees but ceased payments thereafter, despite ongoing staffing support until May 2, 2025.

The dispute intensified when, upon removal of Think's employees, Busch assured payment via text message, writing "I am going to send payment personally ...," according to court documents. Think received no payment. Earlier communications from Busch described MSTRO's financial position as healthy, with sufficient runway to operate beyond March (2025) and identified Think as its primary expense, according to the lawsuit.

Founded in 2020, MSTRO, pronounced "MaeSTRO", set out to transform artificial intelligence by merging human expertise with advanced technology. The company's name stands for "multi-data system for translation, recognition, and orchestration," reflecting its ambitious vision.

In January 2025, MSTRO secured a $500,000 investment from Maryland's TEDCO, supplementing $1 million in seed funding from its founders, signaling strong early momentum. TEDCO is a quasi-public, independent organization formed by the state of Maryland to spur economic development in the technology sector.

"MSTRO sparks innovation; we spark that "aha" moment," Busch said in a February 2025 interview in CEOCFO Magazine.

Text exchanges between MSTRO and Think, included in court documents, reveal months of complex interactions. One text calls into question the truthfulness of Busch:

According to court records, Busch texted Think President Joe Poling on April 8, 2025, writing:

"We have secured our next round of funding," when in fact he didn't. Busch claimed that the words he had written to Poling were "out of context."

A three-day jury trial on the allegations that Busch committed fraud is scheduled for Dec. 7, 2026, in Baltimore County.

About Think Consulting

Founded in 2004, Think is a global management consulting firm serving both the private and public sectors. The company is also a transformative partner that helps clients bridge the gap between the company they are today and the company they want to become. Think's team comprises senior executives with deep experience in technology, human capital, operations and diverse industry knowledge and perspective. To learn more visit https://thinkconsulting.com.

CONTACT:

Bill Atkinson | 443-797-4150 | [email protected]

SOURCE Think Consulting