Think Transcend and the Association of California School Administrators (ACSA) Announce Launch of the Transcendent Leader Institute for California Education Leaders

An Immersive Leadership Experience Begins June 2026

SANTA ANA, Calif., June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Think Transcend, a division of Think Education, and leader in educational professional development, and the Association of California School Administrators (ACSA) are proud to launch the Transcendent Leader Institute, an innovative, 10-month leadership experience for current and aspiring California superintendents and system leaders. The inaugural cohort begins in June 2026.

The Transcendent Leader Institute represents a bold investment in the future of educational leadership in California –one that centers not only on technical expertise, but deep personal, relational, and soul-centered capacities required to lead complex systems in service of student success. Rooted in the belief that every single student deserves access to thriving schools, strong relationships and transformative opportunities, the Institute is designed to cultivate leaders who can create lasting impact for students, staff, families, and communities.

"At a time when the demands on educational leaders have never been greater, this partnership reflects a shared commitment to developing leaders who can create conditions for students, staff, and communities to thrive – even amid complexity," said Dr. Paul Gothold, President and Founder of Think Transcend. "Together with ACSA, we are creating a space where leaders can grow not just in skill, but also in their sense of purpose, presence, and capacity to inspire meaningful change across their organizations."

The 10-month Institute is grounded in a comprehensive leadership framework built around 12 core competencies for effective superintendency. Participants engage in immersive in-person sessions, ongoing virtual learning, coaching, and collaborative experiences. The design emphasizes real-world application, personal discovery, and the cultivation of a strong, enduring leadership community committed to advancing excellence, equity and student-centered leadership.

Participants in the Institute will explore topics such as systems leadership, data-driven leadership, socially conscious leadership, and empowering and cultivating people. The experience culminates in a capstone project where leaders apply their learning to real-time leadership within a district or organization, with focus on creating stronger outcomes and opportunities for students.

"This collaboration reflects our belief that leadership development must evolve to meet the realities of today's educational landscape," said Dr. Edgar Zazueta, Executive Director of ACSA. "This Institute creates space for deep reflection and growth, equipping leaders to strengthen systems, empower people, and drive meaningful and lasting change that positively impacts students and communities."

Participants will also become part of the Transcendent Leader Fellowship, a lifelong network of leaders committed to ongoing growth, connection, and collective impact in support of California's students and communities.

Applications and interest for the inaugural June 2026 cohort are open now. Space will be limited to ensure a highly personalized and impactful experience.

To increase access to school leaders from all backgrounds, Think Transcend is seeking philanthropic sponsors for candidates to participate in the inaugural institute.

For more information or to express interest, please visit ThinkTranscend.org or contact the team directly at [email protected].

About Think Transcend

Launched in 2025, Think Transcend offers a soul-centered leadership approach that inspires hope and promise for public education. Designed by three former superintendents who created lasting student impact in their respective districts, Think Transcend strives to elevate and celebrate the possibilities of education systems.

A division of Think Education, Think Transcend's mission is energizing a movement of transcendent leaders with heart, skill and will anchored in the success of every single student. Think Education is grounded on a simple but powerful belief: when schools and communities work together, students thrive.

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SOURCE Think Transcend