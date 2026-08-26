Thirteen Lune Expands Globally via Partnership with Takealot in South Africa

Beauty platform founded by Nyakio Grieco marks first international footprint with leading e-commerce retailer ahead of Q4 2026 launch

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Thirteen Lune, the leading platform designed to inspire global beauty discovery, today announced its official global expansion through a strategic partnership with Takealot, South Africa's largest online retailer and leading e-commerce ecosystem. The partnership marks Thirteen Lune's international debut, bringing a curated portfolio of beauty brands directly to consumers across South Africa later this year.

The expansion will officially go live on Takealot in Q4 2026, anchoring a broader multi-stage rollout that will include localized activations, interactive retail pop-ups, and long-term brand building across the region.

The expansion marks a major operational milestone for Thirteen Lune and its founder and CEO, Nyakio Grieco, a 25-year beauty industry veteran. Expanding into South Africa represents the company's first footprint outside the United States as it scales its digital and physical retail presence globally.

"Taking Thirteen Lune global starting in South Africa is both a critical business expansion and a deeply personal homecoming," said Grieco. "My father dedicated years of his life's work to South Africa, so returning to the continent that shaped my family's legacy to launch a platform built on heritage and equity is a lifelong dream. We are entering the market as a true disruptor—hyper-focused on serving everyone by creating a direct pipeline for South African consumers to discover leading U.S. and global beauty brands."

Through Takealot's digital ecosystem, reaching millions of active online shoppers nationwide, South Africans will gain streamlined access to Thirteen Lune's curated beauty offerings across skin care, hair care, and cosmetics. Highlights of the upcoming launch will include Grieco's clean skin care line, Relevant Beauty, alongside a curated list of cult-favorite global brands. The complete brand partner lineup will be revealed in the coming weeks.

"This is far more than the launch of new beauty brands. It represents another important step in our ambition to build South Africa's most trusted beauty destination. We are incredibly proud that Thirteen Lune selected Takealot as its exclusive South African partner - not simply because of our scale, but because of our shared belief that eCommerce can create opportunity, celebrate founder stories and make exceptional products accessible to more people. Together, we're introducing some of the world's most exciting beauty brands to South Africa while laying the foundations for a beauty ecosystem that will continue to grow for years to come," Ryan Ferreira, Head of Retail, Takealot.

Additional details regarding the brand lineup, regional pop-ups, and launch event programming will be announced leading up to the launch.

For more information about Thirteen Lune and updates on the South Africa rollout, visit www.thirteenlune.com.

About Thirteen Lune

Founded in 2020, Thirteen Lune is a global beauty discovery platform and destination for innovative, high-performance skincare, makeup, haircare, fragrance, and wellness brands. Dedicated to amplifying founder-led stories often overlooked by the beauty industry, Thirteen Lune curates products from around the world that pair regional heritage and distinct ingredients with proven efficacy. The company champions inclusive beauty that reflects the true diversity of all skin tones, hair textures, and beauty needs—driven by a core belief in the beauty of inclusion. For more information, visit ThirteenLune.com or follow @thirteenlune on Instagram.

About Takealot

Takealot is South Africa's leading shopping app, on a mission to change lives for the better through e-commerce. Since 2011, we've delivered happiness to millions of South Africans through our commitment to exceptional service, unbeatable range, and trusted delivery. With millions of products and a delivery network that reaches every corner of South Africa, we're not just delivering packages, we're delivering possibilities.

From supporting over 12,000 small businesses through our marketplace to creating thousands of jobs through our ecosystem, we truly believe that e-commerce is a force for good. Because when South Africa wins, we all win. And that's happy, delivered.

Media Contacts:

Thirteen Lune:

Auris Communications

[email protected]

Takealot:

Karla Levick

[email protected]

SOURCE Thirteen Lune