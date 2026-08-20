THIRTEENTH FLOOR ENTERTAINMENT GROUP PARTNERS WITH HORROR, INC. TO BRING JASON UNIVERSE TO LIFE THIS HALLOWEEN

DENVER, Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This Halloween season, fans of one of horror's most iconic slashers will have the chance to step directly into the world of Jason Voorhees as Thirteenth Floor Entertainment Group (13FEG) partners with Horror, Inc. to bring the Jason Universe to life through Jason Universe: Survive the Night, an immersive haunted walkthrough, and Jason Universe: Director's Cut, a limited-capacity interactive add-on experience.

Thirteenth Floor Entertainment Group and Horror, Inc. bring the Jason Universe to life this Halloween season.

The collaboration marks a first-of-its-kind licensed Jason Universe attraction, combining the legendary Friday the 13th franchise with 13FEG's signature immersive storytelling and theme park-quality haunted attractions. For the first time, guests won't simply enter Jason's world – they'll have the opportunity to influence how the story unfolds.

"This partnership came together through a mutual connection and evolved into conversations about how we could bring Jason Universe to life in a way fans have never experienced before. We found an opportunity not only to bring the Jason Universe brand to guests across our attractions, but to create a first-of-its-kind licensed Jason Universe attraction that gives fans the opportunity to partake in an additional experience and choose their ending," said Chris Stafford, CEO & Founding Partner of Thirteenth Floor Entertainment Group. "This is an exciting collaboration that combines one of horror's most iconic franchises with the immersive storytelling our team is known for, and we can't wait for fans to experience it."

For more than four decades, Jason Voorhees has been one of the defining figures in horror. First introduced in the original Friday the 13th in 1980, Jason has evolved from a campfire legend into a global pop-culture icon, recognized by generations of horror fans for his hockey mask, machete and unmistakable presence. His enduring popularity has crossed generations, with longtime fans introducing Jason to a new generation through films, games, merchandise and countless Halloween traditions. Today, Jason continues to be one of the most recognizable and enduring characters in the horror genre.

"We're constantly looking for fresh ways to bring Jason into the wild, whether that's in games, online or in real life," said Robbie Barsamian, Executive Vice President at Horror, Inc. "Thirteenth Floor Entertainment Group helped us bring an in-maze VIP experience to life, so partnering with them was an easy call. We can't wait for fans to step inside and face Jason in real life."

Jason Universe: Survive The Night

Jason Voorhees, the world's most feared slasher from the Friday the 13th franchise, has stabbed his way through your nightmares for years. This Halloween season, get ready to finally come face-to-face with Jason. He's coming for you. You'll feel his terrifying presence around each turn. Keep moving, and somehow, Jason's already ahead of you. When his mask emerges from the darkness, he's close enough to count every crack and scratch. You can't outsmart him. And there's nowhere to hide. Once you see him, it's too late. Your only hope is that you make it to morning in Jason Universe: Survive the Night! This is an officially licensed Jason Universe walkthrough haunted attraction. TM & © Horror, Inc.

Jason Universe: Director's Cut

A camp counselor leads your group into a rustic cabin, and for the first time all night you feel like you have the upper hand. The counselors have been tracking Jason so they know what's coming next and are about to hand control of how Jason will attack over to you. You see a screen light up in the dark and four buttons nearby are labeled: Panic. Slash. Strike. Stalk. Each one controls how Jason will attack next, and the choice is yours. You are the director of Jason's next scene. His victims will never know strangers in a cabin decided their fate. Your group gets a moment in the director's chair, but never forget that Jason controls the rest of the night. Extremely limited availability each night. Directors leave with a limited-edition collectible "Jason Universe: Director's Cut" patch.

Jason Universe: Survive the Night and Jason Universe: Director's Cut will be available this Halloween season at select 13FEG attractions in Denver, Austin, Houston, San Antonio, Phoenix, Green Bay, Minneapolis, New Orleans and Nashville.

Additional details, including dates, ticket information and availability, are available at ThirteenthFloor.com.

About Thirteenth Floor Entertainment Group

Thirteenth Floor Entertainment Group ("13FEG") is the world's largest producer and operator of theme park-quality entertainment events. 13FEG currently operates 26 attractions, including haunted houses, Halloween festivals, and year round location-based entertainment venues. 13FEG continues to set the bar for live horror entertainment, operating in 17 cities across the United States. Thirteenth Floor is headquartered in Denver, CO with offices in Austin, TX and Los Angeles, CA. Learn more at ThirteenthFloor.com.

About Horror, Inc.

Horror, Inc., the creators of the Friday the 13th franchise, launched the Jason Universe in 2024 to usher in an era of expansion. Under the decades-long leadership of the Barsamian family, Horror, Inc. is currently developing a slate of new projects including the upcoming A24 prequel series "Crystal Lake" set to premiere on Peacock (US), Crave (CAN), Sky (UK) and Stan (AUS). Friday the 13th premiered in theaters May 9, 1980, and went on to spawn 11 additional films, along with a television series, video games, comic books, collectibles, apparel and more over the next four decades. As Jason became a household name, the franchise evolved into one of the most prolific and successful horror franchises of all time. For the latest news and information on upcoming launches, follow @JasonUniverse13 on social media and visit JasonUniverse.com.

SOURCE Thirteenth Floor Entertainment Group