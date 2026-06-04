Thirty-One Lengths Bourbon Launches Limited Bottle Release Honoring Secretariat's Historic Legacy

LOUISVILLE, Ky., June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Thirty-One Lengths Bourbon, a commemorative limited-release whiskey developed by Hallowed Spirits Company, in collaboration with Claiborne Farm and the family of Secretariat, proudly announces the official release of its inaugural expression, a premium Kentucky bourbon crafted to honor the enduring legacy of Secretariat and his unprecedented 31-length victory at the 1973 Belmont Stakes.

Hallowed Spirits Co. Releases a Limited Kentucky Bourbon to Honor Secretariat's Legendary Win at The Belmont Stakes in 1973.

"It's a unique way to celebrate one of the most remarkable performances in Thoroughbred racing and ensure his legacy continues to resonate with future generations," Walker Hancock, President of Claiborne Farm said.

"The Secretariat story has been intertwined with Claiborne Farm every step of the way, from foaling to gravesite. There's no better symbol of that connection than his epic Belmont victory. Hallowed Spirits' 31 length Bourbon offers a new way to toast this historic event, and its beautifully crafted bottle will be a keepsake for years," John Tweedy, son of Penny Chenery Tweedy said.

This project is a collaboration between, Hallowed Spirits Co., LLC (Brand owner and developer of Thirty-One Lengths Bourbon), Claiborne Farm (The historic Kentucky thoroughbred farm where Secretariat is buried), The Tweedy Family (Family of Penny Chenery, owner of Secretariat through Meadow Stable), and Holotype Studio (Supporting brand identity and storytelling). 31 Lengths Bourbon was bottled by The Blending House, located in Shelbyville, Ky.

Aged 15 years, 100 Proof or 50% ABV- a limited supply of bottles will be available for purchase via an online platform through direct-to-consumer purchase, with Retail is positioned at $1,500 per bottle. Supply is available on a first come first serve basis, subject to availability and compliance regulations.

Contact: Grace Fitzmorris

504-390-2259

[email protected]

SOURCE Hallowed Spirits Co.