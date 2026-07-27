This Hurricane Season Del-Air Helps Florida Homeowners Storm-Proof Their Homes While Offering Chance to Win $25,000 HVAC System

ORLANDO, Fla., July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hurricane season is a reminder that protecting a home in Florida goes beyond stocking up on bottled water and batteries. Del-Air Plumbing, Air Conditioning and Electric is encouraging Orlando, Florida homeowners to prepare the critical systems that keep their homes safe and comfortable before severe weather strikes.

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From powerful winds and heavy rain to lightning and widespread power outages, hurricanes can put air conditioning, plumbing, and electrical systems under tremendous stress. Taking preventative measures now may help homeowners recover more quickly after a storm.

"Preparation is one of the best investments homeowners can make before hurricane season," said Rob Haines, Director of Marketing for Del-Air. "Scheduling an air conditioning maintenance visit today can help uncover issues that may become much bigger problems during or after a storm, one of the most important being a whole-home surge protector. They are usually quick and affordable for us to add, but provide critical protection to our customer's vital cooling systems, wifi networks and appliances during storms. "

Preparing Your Home Before the Storm

Del-Air recommends homeowners take these important steps before severe weather arrives:

Schedule preventative maintenance for HVAC, plumbing, and electrical systems.

Install whole-home surge protection and change the home's air filters.

Clear debris and trim vegetation around outdoor air conditioning equipment.

Know where your home's main water shutoff valve is located in case plumbing damage occurs.

Test backup generators and replace batteries in smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.

Check circuit breakers for old, loose or malfunctioning breakers that may fail during storms.

After a hurricane, homeowners should also inspect outdoor HVAC equipment for debris or visible damage and avoid operating flooded equipment until it has been professionally inspected for safe operation.

Play It Cool This Hurricane Season

To encourage homeowners to schedule preventative maintenance before storm season intensifies, Del-Air is also offering its Play It Cool Scratch Game, giving customers multiple opportunities to win valuable prizes while taking steps to protect their homes. Awards include maintenance service, maintenance plans, service discounts, gifts, and one Grand Prize of a new air conditioning system valued up to $25,000.

Play It Cool Scratch Game tickets are distributed by Del-Air service locations. Homeowners interested in participating are encouraged to contact Del-Air via text chat or phone call at 888-831-2665 to request a Play It Cool Scratch Game ticket. Tickets may also be available at select community events and home shows, while supplies last.

"Preventative maintenance already pays for itself by helping homeowners avoid unexpected repairs," Haines said. "The Play It Cool promotion adds another incentive by giving customers the opportunity to win great prizes from Del-Air—including a brand-new heating and cooling system—while getting their homes ready for hurricane season."

As hurricane season continues, Del-Air reminds homeowners that the best time to prepare is before a storm appears in the weather forecast.

About Del-Air Plumbing, Air Conditioning and Electric

Since1983, Del-Air has served Florida residents, businesses and homebuilders with quality air conditioning, heating, plumbing and electrical products and services. Del-Air's warranty programs and flagship Precise Comfort Plan includes regular professional maintenance for all household plumbing, air conditioning and electrical systems where applicable. Visit http://delair.com or call 888-831-2665 to contact Del-Air.

For media inquiries, reach out to Shannon Pecca at [email protected]

To contact Del- Air, visit their website at: https://www.delair.com/

SOURCE Del Air