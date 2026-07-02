This Independence Day Home Sellers Get a New Kind of Freedom

ATLANTA, July 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This Fourth of July weekend, as Americans celebrate independence, Showings Realty is launching a new way for homeowners to sell — one built around freedom from traditional listing fees.

Showings Realty is introducing a real estate model with no listing agents and no listing fees of any kind, including listing commissions. The company is launching in select markets with a simple mission: help homeowners generate more buyer interest and more showings without the traditional cost burden of selling a home.

Showings Realty - The First Nationwide No Listing Fee Brokerage

At a time when affordability remains top of mind and many homeowners are questioning long-standing real estate costs, Showings Realty is entering the market with a different approach — one designed to give sellers another option.

"This is about independence for home sellers," said Aaron Mighty, founder of Showings Realty. "For too long, many homeowners have assumed that paying a listing commission was just part of the deal. We built Showings Realty to challenge that assumption and give sellers a new path — one focused on exposure, activity, and results, without listing-side fees."

Rather than relying on the traditional listing-agent structure, Showings Realty is built around maximizing visibility and generating buyer showings. The company believes that when a home gets in front of more qualified buyers, sellers should not have to sacrifice a large portion of their equity just to get it sold.

The launch of Showings Realty comes during one of the busiest home-shopping seasons of the year, as buyers remain active over the summer and sellers look for smarter, lower-cost ways to bring their homes to market.

What makes Showings Realty different:

No listing agents





No listing fees





No listing commissions





A model built around generating buyer showings





A fresh alternative for today's home sellers

The company says its launch is aimed at homeowners who want a simpler, more cost-conscious way to sell while still creating strong market exposure.

"July 4th is the perfect time to introduce a model like this," Mighty said. "People understand what independence means. We believe home sellers deserve more independence too — especially when it comes to how they sell and how much of their money they keep."

Showings Realty expects the new model to attract attention from sellers looking for a different kind of real estate experience. Sellers can list their homes in select markets now.

For more information, visit: www.ShowingsRealty.com

About Showings Realty

Showings Realty is a new real estate brokerage model designed to help homeowners sell without listing agents and without listing fees of any kind, including listing commissions. The company is built around maximizing buyer showings and creating strong exposure for sellers in select launch markets.

Media Contact:

Aaron Mighty

[email protected]

(407) 914-7799

SOURCE Showings Realty