This Summer, Kids Don't Just Learn Music - They Perform It at Bach to Rock

Bach to Rock's Innovative Camps Bring Young Musicians Together to Develop Skills, Play in Bands & Experience the Joy of Making Music with Others

BETHESDA, Md., June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Parents nationwide are choosing Bach to Rock, America's modern music school for students of all ages, for an energetic summer camp experience that blends learning with fun, creativity and live performance. Offered at 60 locations nationwide, Bach to Rock camps highlight the school's unique performance-based approach to music education, which teaches kids to play familiar, modern songs. Bach to Rock campers join bands, write songs, rehearse with peers, and perform live. From "Rock City" and "Rock Band" to "Glee Club" and "Beat Making," camps are designed to build confidence and musical skills in a fun, high-energy environment. No prior music experience is required, and enrollment is open now for weekly, full-day, and half-day sessions, based on the Bach to Rock school location.

At Bach to Rock summer camps, kids get to perform on stage, make new friends, have fun and build confidence at the same time!

"Our summer camps go way beyond music theory. Our campers learn today's hottest tunes, play together, and best of all, they get to perform onstage everything they've learned," said Brian Gross, President of Bach to Rock. "When students play music together, they gain so much more than musical skills. They learn to collaborate, build confidence, express themselves creatively and experience the joy of accomplishing something as a team," added Gross.

Bach to Rock's teachers lead the camps, providing professional instruction and guidance. Bands and groups are coordinated by age, grade and/or ability level. Bands or group ensembles learn a variety of classic rock and current pop songs and compose original music. Campers even record their music in Bach to Rock's state-of-the-art studios, perform in a concert, and take home a recording as a memento. To register or learn more about Bach to Rock summer camps, click here.

Bach to Rock – A Franchise Opportunity with Industry Stature

Bach to Rock has earned numerous accolades including consecutive rankings since 2017 in Entrepreneur Magazine, featuring the 2025 and 2024 Franchise 500®, as well as being named a Top 150 Franchise for Veterans in 2023, and one of the 500 Powerhouse Brands by Franchise Times. The Bach to Rock business model is suited for any music lover who is passionate about enriching his or her community and helping educate children. To learn more about franchise ownership opportunities and veteran and franchise referral programs, contact Ralph Rillon, Vice President of Franchise Development, at [email protected], or call 1-855-227-7570, or visit bachtorock.com/franchise.

About Bach to Rock

Bach to Rock, America's Music School, is a modern music school for students of all ages, from early childhood through high school and beyond. Bach to Rock knows learning music should be fun, and students learn best when they play music they enjoy. The unique approach combines one-on-one instruction with group practice and performance. Weekly ensemble instruction and band formations lead to public concerts, Battle of the Bands and recording sessions in Bach to Rock's professional recording studios. Bach to Rock builds technique, fosters teamwork, and enhances self-esteem through private lessons, band instruction, and public performances.

Bach to Rock's Beat Refinery is the largest Serato-certified DJ school in the United States and is one of only a handful of schools worldwide to offer the elite training developed by Serato. Serato, founded in 1999, is the premier provider of audio software to the DJ industry. The Serato certification ensures that select Bach to Rock DJ instructors have been trained and authorized to teach using Serato software and equipment.

Primarily franchisee-owned with nearly 60 locations, Bach to Rock has instructed nearly 200,000 aspiring musicians since launching in 2007. For more information, visit bachtorock.com/franchise and follow Bach to Rock on Facebook and on Instagram.

SOURCE Bach to Rock Music School