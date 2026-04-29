Thomson Reuters to Present at Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference

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Thomson Reuters

Apr 29, 2026, 11:00 ET

TORONTO, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Steve Hasker, president and chief executive officer and Kirsty Roth, chief operations and technology officer of Thomson Reuters (TSX/Nasdaq: TRI) will present at the Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference on Tuesday May 6, 2026 at 1:30 p.m. BST. The presentation may include forward-looking information.

A video replay will be available an hour following the presentation in the "Investor Relations" section of thomsonreuters.com.

Thomson Reuters
Thomson Reuters (TSX/Nasdaq: TRI) informs the way forward by bringing together the trusted content and technology that people and organizations need to make the right decisions. The company serves professionals across legal, tax, audit, accounting, compliance, government, and media. Its products combine highly specialized software and insights to empower professionals with the data, intelligence, and solutions needed to make informed decisions, and to help institutions in their pursuit of justice, truth, and transparency. Reuters, part of Thomson Reuters, is a world-leading provider of trusted journalism and news. For more information, visit thomsonreuters.com

CONTACTS 

MEDIA 
Zoe Zanettos 
Director, Corporate Affairs 
+1 647 202 8948 
[email protected] 

INVESTORS 
Gary E. Bisbee, CFA 
Head of Investor Relations 
+1 646 540 3249 
[email protected] 

SOURCE Thomson Reuters

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