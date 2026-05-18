Thomson Reuters to Present at CIBC Technology & Innovation Conference

TORONTO, May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Steve Assie, General Manager, Global Large Law Firms and Erin Brown, Head of Finance, Corporates at Thomson Reuters (TSX/Nasdaq: TRI) will both present at the CIBC Technology & Innovation Conference on Thursday, May 21, 2026 at 11:40 a.m. EDT. The presentation may include forward-looking information.

A live webcast link will be available on the Investor Relations section of thomsonreuters.com 24 hours prior to the start of the session. Additionally, an archive of the webcast will be made available following the session.

Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters (TSX/Nasdaq: TRI) informs the way forward by bringing together the trusted content and technology that people and organizations need to make the right decisions. The company serves professionals across legal, tax, accounting, compliance, government, and media. Its products combine highly specialized software and insights to empower professionals with the data, intelligence, and solutions needed to make informed decisions, and to help institutions in their pursuit of justice, truth, and transparency. Reuters, part of Thomson Reuters, is a world leading provider of trusted journalism and news. For more information, visit thomsonreuters.com.

Media Contact

Zoe Zanettos, Corporate Affairs

[email protected]

Investor Relations

Gary E. Bisbee, CFA, Head of Investor Relations

[email protected]

SOURCE Thomson Reuters