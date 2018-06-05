Three-dimensional Integrated Circuit Market, 2023 - Market is Expected to Reach US$15.104 Billion, Growing at a CAGR of 20.6 from 2017-2023

The three dimensional integrated circuit market was valued at US$4.909 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach US$15.104 billion in 2023 growing at a CAGR of 20.60% during the forecast period.



Growing demand for consumer electronics worldwide is the key driver of global 3D integrated circuit market as these ICs are used to minimize the size and reduce the cost of electronic products. An increasing number of smartphone users is augmenting the demand for 3D integrated circuits for high-functionality of smartphones along with other features such as high battery backup, HD display, multi-tasking abilities, and fast processing speed.



By application, storage devices and sensors are projected to hold significant market share due to declining prices of sensors along with the improvement in designs. Furthermore, the emergence of newer applications such as graphics processor unit, cell broadband engine, hybrid memory, and low-density parity check decoder will provide a potential market for 3D integrated circuits in the forthcoming years.



Geographically, Asia Pacific will witness significant market growth owing to escalating demand for various consumer electronic products such as smartphones, tablets, and laptops, coupled with booming automotive industry. However, the growth of global 3D integrated circuit market will be restrained by high costs and thermal and testing issues during the forecast period.



Major industry players profiled as part of the report are Invensas, Amkor Technology, Xilinx, Inc., Tezzaron Semiconductor, Aveni, and Stats ChipPAC Pte. Ltd. among others.



Segmentation:



By Technology:

Monolithic

Wafer on Wafer

Die on Wafer

Die on Die

By Application:

MEMS

Storage Devices

Sensors

Others

Companies Mentioned



Invensas

Amkor Technology

Xilinx, Inc.

Tezzaron Semiconductor

Aveni

Stats ChipPAC Pte. Ltd.

