Three "Native" Capabilities: How Pinea Pi Defines the Edge AI Device

NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pinea Pi, the AI-native hardware pioneer, today revealed the technology behind its edge AI node, coming to Kickstarter from late September to late October. Starting in late August, early supporters can reserve theirs with a $30 deposit at www.pineapi.com. Raspberry Pi defined DIY computing; Arduino defined DIY electronics. Pinea Pi answers the next question: what should an edge AI device look like? The answer: three "native" capabilities.

Pinea Pi

Agent-Native: intent becomes execution. No code required — natural language alone can rewrite hardware behavior, enable capabilities such as cameras and microphones, and orchestrate skills and workflows. AI development shifts from code-driven to intent-driven.

Multimodal-Native: born with senses. An integrated camera, microphone array, and speakers work alongside the pre-installed MiniCPM edge model family. Together they span text, visual understanding, full-duplex real-time interaction, and 48kHz high-quality speech synthesis — delivering a complete perceptual loop out of the box.

Edge-Native: data never leaves the device. All inference runs locally. A real-time privacy indicator (the light ring) keeps status visible, and a dedicated offline switch keeps everything running. No token fees, no subscription lock-in — privacy that is auditable and verifiable.

Pinea Pi Pro delivers 275 TOPS of NVIDIA AI performance for robotics and embodied intelligence; Pinea Pi Lite packs up to 180 TOPS of Intel performance into an all-metal desktop AI node. Both ship with Ubuntu and a complete edge AI software stack built around the MiniCPM model family — models purpose-optimized for Pinea Pi hardware. Powered by MiniCPM, the built-in AI companion Piny recognizes its owner by face and voice, with a personal memory system that is editable, auditable, and exportable.

For ecosystem partners, Pinea Pi serves as a reference design for edge intelligence: a unified protocol, runtime, and model stack that enables any form factor to become intelligent using the same intelligence stack.

About Pinea Pi: Pinea Pi, the AI-native hardware pioneer, builds edge AI nodes that work offline with auditable privacy, guided by the belief "AI at edge. Intelligence on call." Its core model capabilities come from the MiniCPM series by the OpenBMB open-source community — whose mission is to bring large models to every household — and Pinea Pi is the hardware extension of that open ecosystem. Learn more: www.pineapi.com

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