throo Launches in New York City with Lower Fares for Riders and Zero Commission for Drivers

NYC's newest ride-hailing platform is powered by TADA, the global mobility company behind more than 150 million rides worldwide

NEW YORK, July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- throo, the newest ride-hailing platform built to pay drivers more and charge riders less, officially launches in New York City. Powered by Singapore-based global mobility company TADA and authorized by the New York City Taxi and Limousine Commission (TLC), throo offers riders a more affordable way to get around all five boroughs while helping drivers keep significantly more of what they earn. Both the rider and driver versions of the app are available now on iOS and Android devices.

A fairer deal on both sides of the ride

At a time when many drivers have grown frustrated with rising platform commissions and shrinking earnings, throo takes no percentage-based commission from drivers. Instead of skimming a cut from every fare the way traditional platforms do, throo charges a small, fixed fee per ride. With this structure, drivers keep far more earnings for each trip and the same efficiency funds lower, more predictable fares for riders, with controlled surge pricing. The result is a model that aligns the people who power the platform with the people who use it.

That message is landing with New York's drivers. Since opening registration earlier this year in NYC—one of the world's most competitive ride-hailing markets—throo has signed up more than 50,000 drivers ahead of launch.

Built for New York, backed by a global network

throo was created as a more locally resonant rider experience for New York City, powered by its parent company's global infrastructure and operating experience. Built on the belief that transportation platforms should create value for the people who power them, throo enters the market with a simple promise: lower fares for riders, fairer earnings for drivers, and a smarter way "throo" the city. throo represents a new localized identity developed to reflect the movement, connection, community, and accessibility of the New York City market, while its parent company will continue operating internationally under TADA—the company behind more than 150 million rides worldwide and nearly $2 billion in gross merchandise value.

"Growing up in South Korea and later working across Southeast Asia, I saw firsthand how mobility directly impacts people's economic opportunities and everyday quality of life," said Kay Woo, Founder and CEO of throo and TADA. "Every time we've entered a new market, we've found drivers and riders looking for a fairer alternative. That's what throo is: a platform that delivers fairer economics for drivers, better value for riders, and a transportation experience built around transparency and long-term sustainability. We're bringing a model that has already served millions of riders globally into New York City—and doing so in a way that reflects the city's energy and needs."

Opening the driver network to AI agents

throo is building the infrastructure to meet the demands of the emerging agentic economy, incorporating an API that lets AI agents request, track, and autonomously pay for a ride without a person ever opening the app. Because the network is zero-commission, agent-driven demand compounds driver earnings instead of competing with them; every ride an AI agent books still puts more money in a real driver's pocket. Companies will be able to connect their own AI tools and coding agents to throo, making a ride something software can summon on demand for employees, customers, and operations.

Launch details and rider incentives

The public beta rollout of throo began on June 10th, giving New Yorkers an early look at the platform ahead of its official June 29th debut. As part of the launch campaign, throo is offering referral incentives for both riders and drivers to reward community growth and access expansion across New York City's five boroughs.

For more information, including app downloads, rider promotions, and driver registration details, visit ridethroo.ai.

About throo and TADA

throo is a ride-hailing platform built for New York City with a simple mission: create a fairer alternative for drivers and riders. Powered by TADA, the global mobility company behind more than 150 million rides worldwide and nearly $2 billion in gross merchandise value, throo allows drivers to keep more of their earnings while helping riders access more affordable fares. Unlike traditional percentage-based platforms, throo aligns the interests of drivers and riders with a more balanced, transparent, and sustainable model that charges drivers a small, fixed fee per ride, keeping more money in drivers' pockets while controlling costs and surge pricing for riders. Prior to throo's launch in New York City, TADA validated its U.S. model in Denver, CO by being named the official technology partner of Denver Drivers Cooperative and collaborating with Base on a campaign during the ETHDenver conference. For more information on throo, visit ridethroo.ai or connect on Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, Facebook, or X.

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SOURCE throo