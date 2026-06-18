THRYVE Automation announces advanced end-to-end automation solutions to help manufacturers meet modern AI and workforce challenges

The new unified brand built on the engineering heritage of Jewett Automation, Filtration Technology Systems (FTS), and S&J Precision officially debuts at Automate 2026

RICHMOND, Va., June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- THRYVE Automation, the new unified brand formed through the integration of Jewett Automation, Filtration Technology Systems (FTS), and S&J Precision, will introduce its full-service solutions for manufacturers at Automate 2026.

The full-service automation brand will officially launch at North America's largest robotics and automation event, scheduled for June 22-25 in Chicago.

Hendrik Stoltz, CEO of THRYVE Automation, says the company's new unified brand combines decades of engineering expertise to deliver end-to-end automation solutions that help manufacturers address workforce, productivity and growth challenges.

"This launch represents more than just a name change," said THRYVE CEO Hendrik Stoltz. "THRYVE Automation combines the storied engineering heritage of three trusted organizations to create the end-to-end automation solutions that the next generation of manufacturers need in a complex, dynamic landscape."

With more than 40 years of industry-leading expertise and 200,000 square feet of manufacturing space across two major operating locations in Virginia and Indiana, THRYVE Automation helps manufacturers solve labor, productivity, quality, and growth challenges for manufacturers.

The company's integrated automation solutions, designed to respond directly to challenges related to the rapid expansion of AI infrastructure, re-shoring initiatives and continuing workforce shortages, combine engineering expertise, advanced technology, and long-term lifecycle support.

"Manufacturers are facing intense challenges in today's marketplace," Stoltz said. "They're looking for more than just equipment suppliers. They need a true partner. Unlike fragmented automation vendors, THRYVE Automation offers a full spectrum of services and full lifecycle ownership. With our cross-industry expertise and commitment to long-term engagement, THRYVE Automation is uniquely positioned to meet the real-world needs of manufacturers because we provide greater sophistication than small machine builders and more flexibility than large enterprise-level integrators."

For more information about THRYVE Automation, visit THRYVE.co

About THRYVE Automation

THRYVE Automation is a full-service automation partner helping manufacturers solve labor, productivity, quality, and growth challenges through integrated automation solutions that combine engineering expertise, advanced technology, and long-term lifecycle support. A fully integrated automation company, THRYVE Automation is positioned to serve the next generation of manufacturing through robotics, automation, machine vision, AI inspection, controls integration, precision manufacturing, filtration manufacturing equipment, and lifecycle support services. THRYVE Automation is the new unified brand formed through the integration of Jewett Automation, Filtration Technology Systems (FTS), and S&J Precision. For more information, visit THRYVE.co

SOURCE THRYVE Automation