Thunder Signs Strategic Collaboration Agreement with Amazon Web Services to Deliver AI-Powered Contact Center Solutions

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Thunder, a member of the AWS Partner Network and a leading Amazon Connect delivery Partner, today announced a strategic collaboration agreement (SCA) with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to help organizations accelerate the deployment of scalable, AI-powered customer experience solutions.

Through this agreement, Thunder is collaborating with AWS to design and implement intelligent contact center solutions using AWS services including Amazon Connect Customer—often integrated alongside Salesforce technologies. These solutions help organizations modernize support operations, improve customer engagement, and introduce AI-driven automation across voice and digital channels.

Thunder and Amazon Connect Customer help Ansira provide 24/7 support across 50+ brands Post this

"This strategic collaboration agreement with AWS reflects our continued focus on helping customers move from AI experimentation into production-ready execution," said Carter Wigell, CEO of Thunder. "By building on AWS and combining it with our expertise in contact center transformation, we're helping organizations deploy intelligent customer experiences that improve efficiency, scalability, and service quality."

Thunder's relationship with AWS builds on a track record of delivering measurable customer outcomes for organizations such as Ansira, a global channel marketing company supporting nearly 300 enterprise brands.

Following the acquisition of BrandMuscle and SproutLoud in 2024, Ansira consolidated multiple support environments into a unified Salesforce Service Cloud implementation. At the same time, the company faced growing call complexity and increasing demand for around-the-clock support across retail, automotive, franchise, and distributor networks.

Working alongside Ansira during the migration, Thunder implemented an AI-powered voice assistant solution using Amazon Connect Customer, AWS Lambda, and Amazon OpenSearch Service. The solution enabled Ansira to automate common support requests, provide 24/7 assistance across more than 50 brands, and reduce operational burden on live support teams.

Results included:

30% call deflection from live agents 24/7 support coverage across 50+ brands Approximately 3 hours to replicate the assistant for new brand groups

"With Amazon Connect Customer's agentic voice capabilities, our voice assistant is giving the same information, but she sounds more natural. It's not like she's reading off a script," said Christina Klupe, Vice President of Partner Support at Ansira.

As part of the SCA, Thunder and AWS are collaborating to help organizations deploy scalable AI-powered customer experience solutions that combine conversational AI, automation, and real-time operational intelligence.

"We're excited to work with Thunder to help organizations modernize customer engagement using AWS services," said Brian Remmel, Global Director, Sales and GTM CxE Solutions at AWS. "By combining AWS capabilities like Amazon Connect Customer's agentic voice and self-service capabilities with Thunder's implementation expertise, organizations can improve service efficiency, enhance customer interactions, and accelerate AI adoption across the contact center."

This SCA reinforces Thunder's commitment to building enterprise-ready AI solutions on AWS—helping organizations modernize customer support operations and deliver intelligent, scalable customer experiences.

Organizations looking to modernize customer engagement with agentic AI and AWS services can learn more at Thunder.

About Thunder

Thunder is a proud Amazon Connect Delivery Partner and Salesforce Ventures–backed consulting leader helping enterprises accelerate business transformation in the era of agentic AI. With multi-cloud and multi-platform expertise, Thunder designs and implements AI-powered solutions that deliver speed, flexibility, and measurable outcomes. The firm has deep specialization in the Contact Center and serves leading companies across technology, manufacturing, media, business services, travel & hospitality, and the federal sector. By combining innovation with execution, Thunder enables organizations to thrive in an increasingly automated and intelligent world. Learn more at thundersf.com.

SOURCE Thunder, Inc