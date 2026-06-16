Thurston Group Unites SGA, Gen4, and Modis Under the SGA Dental Partners Banner to Form an Industry-Leading National Dental Support Platform

Three of the industry's standout dental support organizations — each with distinct, industry-leading core competencies — come together under Thurston Group into one unified leadership team, support model, and growth engine serving over 250 locations and over 500 dentists across 26 states, all operating under the SGA Dental Partners brand

SAVANNAH, Ga., June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Thurston Group, a private equity firm with deep roots in building category-defining dental support organizations, today announced the formation of one of the largest dental support platforms in the United States, uniting SGA Dental Partners, Gen4 Dental Partners, and Modis Dental Partners into a single national organization that will move forward under the SGA Dental Partners banner. The combined platform brings together industry-leading capabilities spanning an affiliate-practice acquisition and growth model, doctor recruiting support, professional development resources, service line growth support, and a modern patient experience playbook for supported practices — under one leadership team, one service operating model, and one growth engine.

A Proven Force in Dentistry

The combination reflects Thurston Group's long-standing conviction in supporting doctor-led dentistry and its experience identifying, backing, and scaling some of the sector's most successful organizations. Thurston has developed a distinctive approach to building durable support organizations aligned with high-quality clinical practice. Here, three organizations with complementary strengths come together so that the whole is greater than the sum of its parts.

Three Platforms, One Powerhouse

What makes this support platform powerful is not its size alone, but the way three distinct, industry-leading capability sets reinforce one another:

SGA Dental Partners contributes a proven doctor recruiting and growth-support engine, backed by industry-leading retention, a data-driven model that helps high-performing affiliated practices scale, and a track record of more than four consecutive years of quarterly same-store-sales growth.

Gen4 Dental Partners contributes differentiated professional development and mentorship resources that support licensed dentists' growth and doctor loyalty.

Modis Dental Partners contributes advanced support capabilities for affiliated practices focused on patient-centered implant dentistry and specialty services, broadening the platform's ability to support licensed clinicians.

Brought together, these capabilities form a powerhouse that we believe has the recruiting strength to attract outstanding doctors, the professional development resources to support them, and the breadth to help clinicians serve more patients — all operating as one national support entity.

One Unified Leadership Team

The combined support platform will be led by a unified leadership team drawing on the strengths of all three organizations. Jordan DiNola serves as Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Kyle Hollis as Chief Clinical Officer, and Myles McAllister as Chief Operating Officer. Key leaders from Gen4 and Modis join the team, which will ensure the distinct strengths of each platform are carried forward into the combined organization.

Quotes

"Across every industry where Thurston Group invests, we look for the same things: exceptional management teams, durable business models, and organizations that make the professionals they serve better. This combination checks every box. Uniting SGA, Gen4, and Modis creates one of the most compelling platforms we have ever been part of building, and I'm confident the team leading it will set a new standard for the industry."

— Patrick J. Haynes III, Founder, Thurston Group

"Dentistry rewards organizations that put doctors first, and over years in this sector we've learned what truly great looks like at every layer of the support model — recruiting, professional development, and the infrastructure behind high-quality, doctor-led clinical care. SGA, Gen4, and Modis are each industry-leading across that support model, and their strengths fit together in a powerfully complementary way. Combined under one platform, they have everything required to compete and win nationally, and we could not be more excited about what comes next."

— Dan Davis, Managing Partner, Thurston Group

"SGA was built on a simple principle: partner with the right doctors in the right markets with the right infrastructure behind them, and growth follows. Combining forces with Gen4 and Modis takes that model further — Gen4 deepens how we support our doctors' professional growth, and Modis expands our marketing capabilities and the resources our affiliated doctors can offer patients clinically. With Thurston's backing, we believe we now have the scale, the team, and the systems to execute as a support organization at a level very few organizations in this industry can match."

— Jordan DiNola, Chief Executive Officer

"Gen4 was founded on the belief that the best way to support a dental organization is to focus on the growth of its doctors and their teams — growth that is both clinical and professional. The collaborative culture we've built through our mentoring programs impacts our doctors every day, allowing skill sets to be shared so that everyone can thrive. Coming together with SGA and Modis means we now have the opportunity to support the growth of a national platform, and I'm excited to see the impact this has on our doctors and on the dental profession as a whole."

— Dr. Mitch Ellingson, Gen4 Dental Partners

"Implant dentistry has evolved dramatically, and patients today expect more — faster treatment timelines, better outcomes, and a care experience that feels modern from the first consultation to the final restoration. Modis was built to support affiliated practices and licensed clinicians in delivering that kind of experience. Coming together with SGA and Gen4 gives us the geographic reach and operational infrastructure to support that standard of care across the country, and to give more dentists access to the training and technology they need to meet it."

— Dr. Grant Olson, Modis Dental Partners

Combined Platform at a Glance

Over 250 locations across 26 states

500+ dentists (general and specialty)

Among the largest perio footprints in the U.S.

Doctor retention rate exceeding 90%

Average GP compensation at close to double the national average

70%+ of full-time doctor hires sourced internally

Top-10 DSO by size and scale

About Thurston Group

Thurston Group is a Chicago-based private equity firm with a long track record of partnering with management teams to build market-leading healthcare and dental support organizations. With deep sector expertise in supporting doctor-led care models, Thurston backs and scales platforms that support clinical excellence by licensed clinicians alongside disciplined operations. Learn more at thurstongroup.com.

About SGA Dental Partners

Founded in 2018, SGA Dental Partners is a dentist-owned and dentist-led dental support organization (DSO) headquartered in the Southeast U.S. SGA partners with high-performing dentists to support affiliated practices with resources that help strengthen practice performance while preserving clinical autonomy. The organization is known for industry-leading doctor and hygiene retention metrics and a proprietary, data-driven recruiting model. SGA is the brand under which the combined national support platform formed by Thurston Group will operate. Learn more at www.sgadental.com.

About Gen4 Dental Partners

Founded in April 2021, Gen4 Dental Partners is a doctor-development focused dental support organization built around systematic mentorship and internal coaching resources. Gen4's complementary footprint in high-growth states and its emphasis on peer-led professional growth have driven consistent gains for partner and associate doctors. Gen4 is now part of the combined national support platform formed by Thurston Group.

About Modis Dental Partners

Founded in April 2023, Modis Dental Partners is a specialty-focused dental support organization built around implantology excellence and a modern, patient-centered care experience. Modis supports affiliated Super-GP and specialty practice models with advanced technology and continuing education resources that help licensed dentists expand their clinical capabilities and provide full-arch implant care to more patients through their practices. Modis is now part of the combined national support platform formed by Thurston Group.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that express our opinions, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or projections regarding future events or future results and therefore are, or may be deemed to be, "forward-looking statements." In some cases, you can identify these statements by forward-looking words such as "will," "expect," "believe," "intend," the negative of these terms and other comparable terminology, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements, which are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, include expectations of future performance, including growth and recruitment strategies, anticipated support systems, and integration of the support platforms. These statements are only predictions based on current expectations and projections about future events. You are cautioned that there are important risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, that could cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from the projected results, performance, or achievements that are expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Future results could be affected by a variety of factors, including, but not limited to, the inability to successfully integrate the support platforms; the inability to further develop the acquisition growth model, recruiting and service line growth support, and professional development resources; loss of members of the leadership team or other key personnel; increased operating expenses or increased competition in the dental support organization industry; changes in law governing the corporate practice of medicine; changes in regulatory and macroeconomic conditions, including inflation and the threat of recession, economic and other conditions of the states and jurisdictions where affiliated practices and licensed clinicians are located; and business disruption or other losses from natural disasters, war, pandemic, terrorist acts, cyber attacks, or political unrest.

There also may be other risks and uncertainties that are currently unknown or that we are unable to predict at this time. Although we believe the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, performance, or achievements. Forward-looking statements represent estimates and assumptions only as of the date they were made, and we are under no duty and we assume no obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated, except as required by law. Given these uncertainties, readers should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

SOURCE SGA Dental Partners