Tianjin's sustainable development experience enriches global human rights dialogue

BEIJING, Aug. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from China Daily:

The 2026 Forum on Global Human Rights Governance opened in Beijing on June 11, bringing together government officials, experts, and representatives from around the world to discuss pathways toward joint development and shared human rights.

Tianjin's exhibition area at the 2026 Forum on Global Human Rights Governance

At the forum's parallel session on "Green Development and the Protection of Human Rights", representatives from Tianjin shared the city's achievements and innovations in promoting sustainable development while safeguarding people's rights and well-being. Their contributions highlighted Tianjin's efforts to integrate ecological progress, technological innovation, and public services into a people-centered development model, offering valuable insights for international dialogue on human rights governance.

Prior to the forum, international delegates took part in a four-day visit to Tianjin from June 7 to 10. Officials and human rights experts from eight countries including Cuba, Austria, Gambia, Laos and Cote d'Ivoire, toured ports, residential communities, schools, museums, and markets to gain a firsthand understanding of China's approach to improving people's lives.

A key stop was the Tianjin Sino-Singapore Eco-City in Binhai New Area, a flagship intergovernmental cooperation project between China and Singapore and the world's first eco-city jointly developed by two countries. Delegates learned how the city combines green urban planning with smart governance to create a livable and sustainable environment. With more than 12 million square meters of green space and a digital governance platform powered by big data and artificial intelligence, the Eco-City monitors environmental indicators in real time while providing efficient public services for residents.

The delegation also visited Tianjin Port's Beijiang Port Area, home to the world's first fully intelligent and carbon-neutral container terminal. Powered entirely by renewable energy and supported by technologies including 5G, the Beidou Navigation Satellite System, and autonomous vehicles, the terminal has significantly improved operational efficiency while reducing emissions. Visitors praised the project as an example of how technological innovation can support both economic growth and environmental protection.

Another visit took delegates to the Dazhigu Food Market, where they observed everyday community life and the role of public services in meeting residents' basic needs. The market's clean environment and vibrant atmosphere offered a glimpse into grassroots livelihood protection and community well-being.

Many delegates noted the close connection between sustainable development, technological advancement, and human rights protection. Their experiences in Tianjin provided practical examples for discussions in Beijing, enriching exchanges at the forum and contributing to broader global efforts to promote development-centered human rights governance.

SOURCE China Daily