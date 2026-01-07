Tianma unveiling 108" 4K Micro-LED Display at CES 2026 World's first to employ all-laser mass transfer technology from wafer to glass backplane

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tianma, a leading global manufacturer of flat panel displays, is presenting a 108-inch 4K Micro-LED display featuring the world's first all-laser mass transfer process to a glass-based LTPS TFT backplane – a significant step forward for achieving efficient Micro-LED manufacturing. Demonstrations at CES 2026, West Hall Meeting Rooms (W323) will be available by appointment only.

Tianma's 108" 4K Micro-LED Display features Tianma's all-laser mass transfer process – from wafer to carrier to glass-based LTPS backplane – eliminating common PCB substrate issues such as flicker, crosstalk, and brightness banding. The glass substrate oﬀers excellent surface uniformity, and its seam width is less than 20 μm for truly seamless splicing.

Together with compensatory voltage-controlled pixel design, 3D integrated film-forming side routing, and innovative LED mixed-bin technology, this all-laser mass transfer process achieves consistent luminance uniformity with peak brightness over 1500nits. Combined with our advanced packaging solution, the display achieves a contrast ratio of 1,000,000:1, ultra-low reflectivity (SCE 1.7%), and a wide 170° viewing angle, highlighting key advancements in large-format 4K Micro-LED displays.

About Tianma America, Inc.

Tianma America delivers advanced display solutions for the Americas, leveraging the global resources and innovation of the Tianma Group. Our expertise spans small to medium-size displays for a wide range of applications, including automotive, industrial, medical, consumer electronics, and emerging technologies.

As part of the Tianma Group, we combine world-class R&D with manufacturing capabilities across China and Japan to offer cutting-edge technologies such as TFT, LTPS, Oxide-TFT, AMOLED, flexible and transparent displays, and integrated touch solutions.

Through a strong network of distributors and partners, Tianma America provides complete display module solutions that meet the highest standards of quality and performance.

