Tianma showcasing a wide range of new automotive display innovations at CES 2026

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tianma, a leading global manufacturer of flat panel displays, exhibiting its family of Automotive technologies and solutions at CES 2026, West Hall Meeting Rooms (W323).

Tianma's automotive displays represent the forefront of innovation, spanning advanced LTPS-LCD, AMOLED, and MicroLED technologies. Designed for intelligent cockpits, these solutions deliver high-impact visuals, enhanced safety, and more personalized driving experiences.

Tianma's Smart Cockpit 7.0

Tianma's Automotive products at CES 2026 include:

Smart Cockpit 7.0 – This is a full-scale demo of an automotive interior and dashboard, serving as the centerpiece of Tianma's automotive technology showcase. The exhibit integrates a 49.6-inch curved ACRUS display delivering 8K resolution across a 1.25-meter viewing width, alongside a dynamic slidable AM-OLED display that uses a precision gear-rack mechanism to support both concealed and dual-display operating modes for flexible cockpit layouts. Also featured is InvisiVue™, a display solution that remains visually indistinguishable from decorative surfaces such as brushed metal or wood grain when inactive, then reveals image content through a high-transmissivity layer when powered on. Together, these technologies demonstrate Tianma's approach to immersive visuals, adaptive functionality, and seamless integration within next-generation intelligent cockpit designs.

Immersive 49.6" ACRUS 8K Curved Display – This 49.6-inch ACRUS curved display delivers 8K resolution and an eﬀective viewing field of over 1.25 meters, creating an expansive visual experience for next-generation cockpits. Constructed utilizing Corning® ColdForm™ Technology, it integrates pixel-level dimming technology with 210,000 zones, achieving an ultra-high contrast ratio of 100,000:1 and a uniform "one-piece black" eﬀect in both active and standby states.

The R3000 curvature aligns with the lower windshield for seamless integration, while anti-reflection and image fusion eliminate blind spots and maintain clear visibility in all conditions.

43.7" TIANMA Ultra-wide IRIS HUD – This curved, free-form Mini-LED automotive display provides high clarity and accurate color reproduction for automotive applications. Featuring local peak brightness up to 10,000 nits, it delivers clear visibility even in direct sunlight. The 85% NTSC wide color gamut ensures vibrant, accurate colors. Corning® ColdForm™ Technology provides ultra-low reflection and a precision cold-curved cover glass that minimizes glare, while the Always-Black design oﬀers a sleek, premium look. Its through-type curved structure aligns with the windshield's optical path for an immersive, integrated cockpit experience.

11.98" IRIS HUD with High-Luminance PGU Technology – The 11.98" IRIS HUD with high-luminance PGU delivers exceptional brightness at 12,000 nits, with 2×2 zone luminance uniformity exceeding 95%. Panel transmittance reaches up to 7%, enabling a low-power design of approximately 6 W for UI patterns – helping extend battery life and reduce thermal load.

The ultra-thin module (thickness <15 mm) supports integration in compact vehicle models. Its asymmetric PGU viewing angle (10° × 60°) provides a wide horizontal field of view and optimized vertical focus. With an NTSC color gamut of ~82% and MinPeak luminance adjustment, the system enhances critical information such as warning signs, improving readability and driving safety.

34" Automotive Dimming Glass – This 34-inch dye liquid crystal dimming glass is designed for rear side privacy windows in modern vehicles. Incorporating Corning® ColdForm™ Technology, it combines advanced light-control technology with a sleek design, eliminating the need for physical sunshades while improving both privacy and safety.

Using dye liquid crystal technology, the glass achieves stepless dimming through precise voltage control of liquid crystal molecules. This enables a millisecond-level response time of less than 300 ms, so transitions between privacy and clear visibility occur almost instantly.

The system quickly switches to transparent mode, balancing privacy protection with clear visibility for safer driving. Its wide viewing angle and soft gray-black tone reduce glare and deliver a comfortable visual experience, making it an ideal solution for next-generation automotive interiors.

More information about the innovative new display solutions being displayed by Tianma is available at CES 2026, West Hall Meeting Rooms (W323). Demonstrations will be available by appointment only. The Tianma press kit is accessible online at usa.tianma.com/press

Additional details can be found at usa.tianma.com.

Corning® ColdForm™ Technology is a registered trademark of Corning Incorporated.

About Tianma America, Inc.

Tianma America delivers advanced display solutions for the Americas, leveraging the global resources and innovation of the Tianma Group. Our expertise spans small to medium-size displays for a wide range of applications, including automotive, industrial, medical, consumer electronics, and emerging technologies.

As part of the Tianma Group, we combine world-class R&D with manufacturing capabilities across China and Japan to offer cutting-edge technologies such as TFT, LTPS, Oxide-TFT, AMOLED, flexible and transparent displays, and integrated touch solutions.

Through a strong network of distributors and partners, Tianma America provides complete display module solutions that meet the highest standards of quality and performance.

For more information, visit us at usa.tianma.com

