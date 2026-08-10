New at-home diagnostic analyzes the tick—not the person—to help consumers determine whether a removed tick was carrying the bacteria that causes Lyme disease

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

Rapid at-home tick diagnostic delivers results in approximately 10 minutes

Analyzes the tick—not the person—for the bacteria that causes Lyme disease

Provides information to support more informed conversations with healthcare providers

Initial testing demonstrated greater than 99% accuracy

Pre-orders begin today exclusively at TiCKMiTT.com

NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Every year, an estimated 31 million Americans are bitten by ticks, yet consumers have had no immediate way to determine whether the tick they removed was carrying the bacteria that causes Lyme disease.

Tick Solutions Global Introduces TiCK TEST, a Rapid At-Home Tick Diagnostic that Delivers Results in 10 Minutes

Today, Tick Solutions Global, the company behind TiCK MiTT and TiCK SiDEKiCK, introduced TiCK TEST, a rapid at-home tick diagnostic that analyzes a removed tick for the presence of Borrelia burgdorferi, the bacteria that causes Lyme disease. While an estimated 31 million Americans are bitten by ticks each year, the CDC estimates that approximately 476,000 Americans are diagnosed and treated for Lyme disease annually. Early Lyme disease symptoms can resemble many common illnesses, and the characteristic rash is not always present or recognized, which means diagnosis can sometimes be delayed. TiCK TEST delivers results in approximately 10 minutes, providing timely information to support more informed conversations with healthcare providers following a tick bite.

Pre-orders begin today exclusively at TiCKMiTT.com

"Finding a tick often leaves families with more questions than answers," said Olivia Abrams, co-founder and CEO of Tick Solutions Global. "Today, the primary option is to send the tick to a laboratory, which can take days or even weeks and often comes at a much higher cost. As a result, many people simply don't pursue testing. At the same time, healthcare providers often need to wait for symptoms to develop or for enough time to pass before blood testing can accurately detect Lyme disease. By identifying whether a removed tick was carrying the bacteria that causes Lyme disease in approximately 10 minutes, TiCK TEST provides information that can help support more informed conversations with healthcare providers following a tick bite."

Built on Science

TiCK TEST combines rapid diagnostic technology with a rigorous scientific foundation. Unlike standard Lyme disease blood tests, which detect the body's immune response and may not identify infection in the earliest stages following a tick bite, TiCK TEST analyzes the removed tick itself for the presence of Borrelia burgdorferi, the bacteria that causes Lyme disease. By providing information about the tick immediately after removal, TiCK TEST is designed to help consumers have more informed conversations with their healthcare provider without waiting for laboratory testing of the tick or for the body's immune response to develop. Initial testing demonstrated greater than 99% accuracy, with additional validation studies currently underway with nationally recognized tick-borne disease researchers Dr. Monica Embers of Tulane University and Dr. Tom Mather of the University of Rhode Island.

The product was developed with Palladium Diagnostics, an experienced rapid diagnostics developer and manufacturer, and engineered with Gener8, a medical device engineering firm specializing in diagnostic technologies.

Beyond the Test

TiCK TEST represents the latest addition to Tick Solutions Global's portfolio of products designed to help families navigate every stage of tick exposure; from prevention with TiCK MiTT to removal with TiCK SiDEKiCK and now rapid tick diagnostic with TiCK TEST, Tick Solutions Global takes a 360-degree approach to providing solutions for tick exposure.

Consumers who choose to share their results anonymously can contribute to the Tick Heat Map, an evolving resource designed to build an up-to-date understanding of where Lyme disease-carrying ticks are detected throughout the United States. The initiative supports the company's broader mission to advance tick awareness and contribute to future public health and research efforts.

"From the beginning, our vision has been to rethink every stage of tick safety," Abrams added. "TiCK TEST is another step toward giving families tools, trusted science and greater confidence when it matters most."

Availability

TiCK TEST will be available for preorder beginning today, exclusively at TiCKMiTT.com, with pricing starting at $34.99. Shipments are expected to begin within the next few weeks

About Tick Solutions Global

Tick Solutions Global LLC develops innovative consumer products that help families navigate every stage of tick exposure through prevention, removal and rapid tick diagnostics.

Founded by father-daughter team Steve and Olivia Abrams following Olivia's childhood experience with Lyme disease, the company is committed to making tick safety simpler, more accessible and backed by science.

Its flagship product, TiCK MiTT, was recognized as one of TIME's Best Inventions of 2025 and is available through national retailers including Petco, Costco, Bass Pro Shops and more than 3,500 retail locations nationwide. TiCK MiTT was also featured on Season 16 of Shark Tank.

For more information, visit www.TiCKMiTT.com.

SOURCE Tick Solutions Global