Ticket Media Corp Marks 25 Years Behind Major Sporting Event Experiences

Las Vegas-based company has spent a quarter century managing the travel, access, logistics and experiences behind major sporting events for gaming and corporate clients.

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- For most people, attending the Super Bowl, The Masters, or the Kentucky Derby, starts with securing a ticket. For companies hosting their most important customers and executives, that may be the easiest part.

Ticket Media Corp is marking its 25th anniversary, in a specialized business that operates largely behind the scenes of major sporting events. The Las Vegas-based company manages complex experiences for gaming organizations, publicly traded companies, and corporate clients, coordinating private aviation, accommodations, transportation, premium access, and on-site coordination from beginning to end.

It is a business built around far more than access. Ticket Media Corp is often entrusted with people and relationships of significant value to its clients, where the quality of the experience ultimately reflects back on the company hosting them.

"When a client puts an important customer in our hands, they're trusting us with a relationship they may have spent years building," said Gary Wilkos, President of Ticket Media Corp. "Our job is to understand what matters to that guest, anticipate what they need, and make the entire experience feel effortless. That level of trust has always meant more to me than simply getting someone into an event."

That responsibility is magnified during major sporting events, when private aircraft, premium hotels, transportation, and access are under extraordinary demand. Behind a seamless weekend can be months of planning, dozens of moving parts, and a team prepared to solve problems without allowing them to become the guest's problem.

Ticket Media Corp has built relationships across sports, travel and entertainment, while remaining deliberately discreet about the companies and individuals it serves. In a business involving high-profile guests and valuable corporate relationships, confidentiality is not a marketing point. It is part of the responsibility.

Wilkos believes the most meaningful experiences are defined less by excess than by how well they are understood and executed.

"The most memorable experiences aren't always the most elaborate," Wilkos said. "They come from knowing people, understanding what matters to them, and anticipating the things they shouldn't have to ask for. Access may get you there, but how someone feels when it's over, and what they remember afterward, is what lasts. That's what we've built this company around."

As Ticket Media Corp enters its next chapter, the company remains focused on the personal service, discretion and hands-on approach that have defined the business from the beginning.

About Ticket Media Corp

Ticket Media Corp is a Las Vegas-based company specializing in customized major-event experiences for gaming organizations, publicly traded companies, and corporate clients. Services include premium event access, private aviation, accommodations, ground transportation, and end-to-end experience management. Learn more at https://ticketmediacorp.com/.

Media Contact:

Michelle Wilkos

702-761-6836

[email protected]

SOURCE Ticket Media Corp