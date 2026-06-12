Tiger Aesthetics™ Announces New Divisional Sales Force Structure to Accelerated Sales Growth & Market Penetration

New divisional structure under Tiger Aesthetics creates two commercial organizations, dedicated to Plastic Surgery and to Dermatology & MedSpas.

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., June 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tiger Aesthetics Medical™ today announced the launch of two divisions, BioBody™ and BioDerma™. The new divisional sales force structure is supported by increased investment in sales force expansion, additional, more focused commercial programs, as well as an upgrade of infrastructure to deepen Tiger's penetration across all core channels in Medical Aesthetics.

The new structure is introduced at a moment of significant momentum for Tiger, positioning the Company for continued rapid growth of its disruptive structural adipose tissue portfolio, including alloClae™ for breast and body contouring and dermaClae™, launching in early 2027, for facial and hand rejuvenation.

The BioBody™ division will service exclusively board-certified plastic and cosmetic surgeons. BioDerma™, focusing on Dermatologists and MedSpa providers, will have a dedicated commercial leadership team and will be recruiting heavily over the coming months to build out a dedicated powerhouse sales organization. Combined, the two divisions will expand to more than 100 sales representatives by the end of 2026 and double in size year-on-year thereafter.

"Creating BioBody™ and BioDerma™ is an exciting milestone in Tiger's growth trajectory," said Caro Van Hove, President of Tiger Aesthetics. "With two dedicated divisions, we can give providers the focused resources and attention they deserve, while scaling to the sales footprint and infrastructure needed to meet the incredible demand we are experiencing for alloClae™ and anticipate with the upcoming launch of dermaClae™."

Tiger's BioDerma™ division will be led by longtime commercial leader, Stephen Stafford, who will be responsible for growing Tiger's value to Dermatologists and MedSpas and for successfully launching Tiger's new class of adipose tissue products into those key market segments.

"I'm thrilled to lead BioDerma™ at such a pivotal moment," said Stafford. "With alloClae™ growing rapidly and dermaClae™ on the horizon, we're assembling a team and a commercial engine built specifically for all key channels in Medical Aesthetics. There's tremendous opportunity ahead, and we're hiring the talent to meet it."

Importantly, with two channel-specific divisions and an expanded sales footprint, Tiger will drive significant market penetration with its head-to-toe portfolio of differentiated products in Breast, Face, Body & Regenerative Aesthetics.

To learn more about BioBody™ and BioDerma™ or to explore open sales positions, follow Tiger Aesthetics on LinkedIn or visit www.tiger-aesthetics.com or www.tigerbioderma.com.

About Tiger Aesthetics Medical

Tiger Aesthetics is building the future of regenerative aesthetics on a foundation of advanced tissue engineering. At the heart of our portfolio is alloClae™ structural adipose tissue, used for natural, non-surgical breast & body contouring, and dermaClae™, launching in 2027 for facial and rejuvenation applications.

As experts in human cell and tissue processing, Tiger is grateful to the donors and donor families whose gifts make this work possible and is committed to honoring that trust by maximizing the use of tissue across indications.

Headquartered in Conshohocken, PA, Tiger complements its adipose tissue platform with a head-to-toe portfolio of supporting medical devices, including Sientra® silicone gel breast implants, tissue expanders, the Avéli™ cellulite reduction device, Bellafill® collagen builder, Silhouette Instalift®, PRP products, and the Viality® fat transfer system. For more information, visit tiger-aesthetics.com.

SOURCE Tiger BioSciences