Tiger Pistol Named to the Inc. 5000 List of Texas' Fastest Growing Private Companies for Second Year in a Row

"Tiger Pistol's continual commitment to advertising innovation has resulted in another year of strong growth and ongoing client loyalty," said Paul Elliott, Tiger Pistol CEO. "We are truly humbled to be acknowledged alongside such world class, high growth companies. Recognition on this list for the second consecutive year not only validates our category leadership, but more importantly, speaks to the commitment, focus, and quality of our team during a challenging year."

The companies on this list show stunning rates of growth across all industries in Texas. Between 2017 and 2019, these 250 private companies had an average growth rate of 210 percent and, in 2019 alone, they employed more than 44,000 people and added more than $9 billion to the Texas economy. Companies based in the largest metro areas—Dallas, Houston, and Austin—brought in the highest revenue overall.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000 Regionals: Texas, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, metro area, and other criteria, can be found at the Inc. 5000 Regionals: Texas website .

"This list proves the power of companies in Texas no matter the industry," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "The impressive revenues rates prove the insight and diligence of CEOs and that these businesses are here to stay."

About Tiger Pistol

Tiger Pistol, the most award-winning social advertising platform of 2020, enables brands to create, publish, and optimize collaborative advertising campaigns. Our groundbreaking collaborative advertising platform makes high performance social advertising simple and scalable for brands and their channel partners, removing the barriers to customer acquisition and sales growth. Our platform brings together brands like AB InBev, Coldwell Banker, L'Oreal, Great Clips, and Mutual of Omaha with their channel partners to acquire and engage new customers within their local communities. We are a long-standing Facebook Marketing Partner and the largest third-party publisher of collaborative social ads with 35,000 campaigns every month and counting. Learn more by visiting TigerPistol.com , or following on Twitter , Facebook , or LinkedIn .

About Inc. Media

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

