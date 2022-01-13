TigonMobile, LongtuKorea's Subsidiary, P2E "YULGANG GLOBAL's Teaser Page Opening

SEOUL, Korea, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LongtuKorea's subsidiary company TigonMobile opened a teaser page of the company's first P2E (Play To Earn) mobile game YULGANG GLOBAL on the 13th.

The biggest feature of "YULGANG GLOBAL," which is scheduled to be released this time, is a P2E mobile game developed by TigonMobile, a subsidiary of LongtuKorea, using the contents of its flagship IP (intellectual property) "YULGANG," which holds business rights.