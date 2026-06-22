TikTok-Viral Nooni Lip Oil Surpasses 200 Million Views Ahead of Amazon Prime Day

K-Beauty Brand Offers Its Biggest Amazon Promotion Yet as Consumer Demand Continues to Accelerate Across North America

LOS ANGELES and SEOUL, South Korea, June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MBX (Memebox, led by Hyungseok Dino Ha), the global beauty company behind Nooni, Kaja, I'm Meme and I Dew Care, today announced its largest-ever Amazon Prime Day promotion, led by Nooni Lip Oil, the viral K-beauty lip treatment that has generated more than 200 million cumulative views on TikTok and become one of the brand's fastest-growing products.

Nooni Lip Oil, Kaja, I'm Meme, and I Dew Care featured in MBX’s Amazon Prime Day promotion

Running June 23–26 across Amazon U.S., Canada, and the U.K., the promotion offers consumers savings of up to 36% on some of MBX's most popular beauty products, including Nooni Lip Oil, Kaja Beauty Bento eyeshadow trios, I'm Meme Multi Stick, and I Dew Care skincare favorites.

As K-beauty continues to gain momentum globally, Nooni has emerged as one of the category's breakout success stories. Fueled by organic creator content, consumer reviews, and social commerce, Nooni Lip Oil has become a favorite among beauty shoppers seeking nourishing, high-shine lip products with skincare benefits.

"Consumers are discovering beauty differently today than they did just a few years ago," said Hyungseok Dino Ha, CEO of MBX. "Platforms like TikTok have accelerated product discovery and created opportunities for brands to build genuine communities around products consumers truly love. Prime Day gives us an opportunity to introduce even more shoppers to the products driving that growth."

Leading the promotion is Nooni's bestselling Appleseed Lip Oil, available for $9.60 during the event. Duo and trio sets will also be offered at approximately 30% off, giving consumers an opportunity to experience the brand's most-loved shades at a significant discount.

The promotion also includes:

Up to 32% off Kaja's bestselling Beauty Bento eyeshadow trios

20% off I'm Meme's bestselling Multi Stick, which has surpassed 1.73 million cumulative units sold globally

Up to 35% off I Dew Care's Tap Secret Dry Shampoo Powder and discounts across several of the brand's top-performing skincare products

The Prime Day event comes as MBX continues to expand its retail footprint across North America through partnerships with leading retailers including Ulta Beauty, Target, Amazon, and OLIVE YOUNG.

According to the company, growing demand for K-beauty products has helped drive continued growth across its portfolio, with social commerce, creator recommendations, and consumer-generated content playing an increasingly important role in product discovery and purchase decisions.

The promotion will be available beginning June 23 on Amazon.com, Amazon.ca, and Amazon.co.uk.

SOURCE MBX(MEMEBOX)