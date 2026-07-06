Tillamook County Creamery Association: ICE CREAM IS AMERICA'S FAVORITE SWEET TREAT!

New survey reveals Americans' favorite flavors and toppings, and finds many people do not know what real ice cream is

*** July is National Ice Cream Month ***

TILLAMOOK, Ore., July 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --

BACKGROUND:

It probably comes as no surprise to hear that Americans love ice cream. In fact, according to a new survey of 2,000 American adults, conducted by Talker Research on behalf of Tillamook County Creamery Association, ice cream ranks as the nation's favorite dessert and sweet treat overall.

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/tillamook/9399751-en-tillamook-ice-cream-survey-reveals-the-real-scoop

From favorite flavors to most popular toppings, this survey reveals that Americans have strong opinions when it comes to the ice cream they eat. But as for what actually qualifies as real ice cream, things get a little more complicated. The survey found that a significant number of Americans do not know the difference between real ice cream and what's labeled a "frozen dairy dessert," which many people assume is the same thing.

In this segment, Hunter Clayton reveals the results of the national survey, including America's favorite flavors and toppings. She also explains the difference between real ice cream and frozen dairy desserts, and what consumers should look for in the frozen food aisle.

For more information, please visit: https://www.tillamook.com/the-real-scoop

MORE ABOUT HUNTER CLAYTON:

Hunter Clayton leads the technical development of ice cream and cultured products at Tillamook. With about eight years in ice cream R&D, she's worked across a wide range of organizations—from the scrappy, innovation-heavy worlds of Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams and Cosmic Bliss to large-scale, farmer-owned production at Tillamook. That mix has made her equally comfortable prototyping new ideas in early development (hello everything bagel ice cream!) and bringing products successfully to full-scale production. At Tillamook, Hunter has helped launch new family-size and pint flavors including the Chocolate Collection and multiple LTOs, and she's currently expanding her reach to the cultured category. Her first birthday cake was an ice cream cake—so this career choice felt inevitable.

Produced for: Tillamook County Creamery Association

SOURCE Tillamook County Creamery Association