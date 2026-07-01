Tilt Acquires Blipay, Bringing Its Proven International Credit Model to Brazil

Brazilian salary-advance lender adds 6 million users and marks Tilt's fourth market entry outside the United States

SAN FRANCISCO, July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tilt, a leader in cash flow underwriting and a pioneer in financial product innovations for nonprime consumers, today announced that it has completed its acquisition of Blipay, a Brazilian salary-advance lender with more than 6 million registered users. The deal gives Tilt an immediate presence in Latin America's largest consumer credit market, and marks the company's fourth market entry outside the United States, following Mexico, the Philippines, and India.

Tilt products are built for the millions of people who are often underestimated by traditional lenders—those earning steadily and managing expenses responsibly, but whose credit history is recovering, limited, or still in the making. Instead of relying only on credit scores, Tilt products use real-time cash flow and alternative data to more precisely assess an individual's financial situation, providing liquidity access to 3 in 4 consumers.

Since launching internationally and achieving profitability in 2022, Tilt has successfully replicated its international playbook across multiple markets. Brazil is the next chapter: shaped by Pix (the instant payment rail used by 90% of the population) and home to roughly 100 million people underserved by traditional banks, it represents an enormous opportunity for expanding access to fair credit. Blipay was built for exactly this market: using open banking data and Pix disbursements to extend credit to customers that traditional lenders have left behind, mirroring Tilt's mission and approach.

"The underwriting advantage we've built isn't market-specific: it's a moat that compounds every time we enter a new geography," said Warren Hogarth, co-founder and C.E.O of Tilt. "Blipay is mission-aligned and proven it can serve customers traditional lenders have left behind. We're bringing our global infrastructure and everything we've learned in Mexico, the Philippines, and India to one of the most compelling credit markets in the world, and building on a strong foundation with Blipay."

With this acquisition, Tilt has meaningfully grown its global customer base, demonstrating the speed at which it can scale in new markets. Brazil will be Tilt's fourth global market outside the US, positioning the company to accelerate its international expansion.

"We built Blipay for hardworking Brazilians who were invisible to conventional credit models, despite doing everything right. From day one, our goal has been to create access to credit in a way that is fair and transparent," said Felipe Ziliotti, co-founder and chief executive officer of Blipay. "Tilt was the partner we were looking for because they've done exactly this, at scale, in markets like ours. Our ambition has always been to be the leading consumer lender in Brazil. Now we have the infrastructure and resources to get there faster."

About Tilt Finance, Inc.

Tilt is a financial technology company expanding access to fair cash and credit for the millions of people underestimated by traditional lenders. Where others stop at credit scores, Tilt goes further — using real-time cash flow data and AI-powered models to recognize potential. Tilt products include credit cards, lines of credit, and no-interest cash advances along with personal finance tools like automatic savings, score monitoring, and spend tracking. Tilt is based in San Francisco, CA, and operates across the United States, Mexico, the Philippines, India, and now Brazil. The Tilt Line of Credit is provided by FinWise Bank. Tilt Credit Cards are issued by WebBank. Banking services are provided by nbkc bank, Member FDIC. For more information, visit tilt.com.

About Blipay

Blipay is a fintech founded in 2021 and headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil. The platform provides salary advances and liquidity products through open banking-led underwriting and instant Pix disbursements to over four million registered users. BMP Money Plus Sociedade de Crédito Direto S.A. and Money Plus Sociedade de Crédito ao Microempreendedor serve as Blipay's official banking partners, facilitating credit and liquidity products on the platform.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the expected benefits of the acquisition and growth prospects. These statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. Such factors include the ability to successfully integrate Blipay's operations, competitive dynamics in Brazil's consumer credit market, macroeconomic and foreign exchange conditions, and other risks. Tilt does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.

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SOURCE Tilt Finance, Inc.