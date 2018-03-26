Timberline Knolls Welcomes New CEO, Sari Abromovich, MSW, MBA

"I look forward to joining such an experienced, compassionate and devoted team at Timberline Knolls," said Abromovich. "My goal is for Timberline Knolls to continue developing and providing excellent clinical care to women and adolescent girls struggling with these complex disorders."

Abromovich comes to Timberline Knolls from Harbor Oaks Hospital in New Baltimore, Mich., where she served as CEO for more than nine years. At Harbor Oaks, Abromovich developed new and specialized clinical programs to meet the identified community needs. The hospital offers a continuum of care for adults and behavioral health services ranging from inpatient to intensive outpatient (IOP) services.

In addition, Abromovich has an extensive background in the field of behavioral health that includes leadership with the St. John Providence Health System in the Detroit area. She has a Master's degree in social work from Wayne State University, also in Detroit, and a Master's in business administration from the University of Phoenix.

"Timberline Knolls offers specialized treatment with a high level of expertise that is not found anywhere else in the country," said Abromovich. "We offer our residents the best clinical treatment and I'm proud to be part of their recovery journey."

About Timberline Knolls:

Timberline Knolls is a leading private residential treatment center for women and adolescent girls (ages 12 – 65+) with eating disorders, substance abuse, trauma, mood and co-occurring disorders. Located in suburban Chicago, residents receive excellent clinical care from a highly trained professional staff on a picturesque 43-acre wooded campus. An adult partial hospitalization program is also available on campus for step down as well as in Orland Park, Ill., for women to direct admit. For more information on Timberline Knolls Residential Treatment Center, call us at 877.257.9611. We are also on Facebook – Timberline Knolls, LinkedIn – Timberline Knolls and Twitter - @TimberlineToday.

Contact: Mary Anne Morrow, 1-602-359-6989, maryanne.morrow@timberlineknolls.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/timberline-knolls-welcomes-new-ceo-sari-abromovich-msw-mba-300618949.html

SOURCE Timberline Knolls Residential Treatment Center

Related Links

http://www.timberlineknolls.com

