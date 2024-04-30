TIME Magazine Names American Public Education, Inc. One of the "World's Top EdTech Companies" for 2024

CHARLES TOWN, W.Va., April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ: APEI), a leading provider of online and campus-based post-secondary education and career learning that offers respected, innovative, and affordable educational programs and services through its wholly owned subsidiaries, has been named one of the world's Top EdTech companies by TIME Magazine and Statista Inc., a global market research and data firm.

The recognition offers validation of APEI's unwavering commitment to academic excellence.

"We are honored to be recognized by TIME and Statista as one of the world's top EdTech companies to be recognized this year," said APEI President and Chief Executive Officer Angela Selden. "This achievement underscores our mission to power potential, purpose and prosperity for all students enabled by advanced technology solutions that deliver a return on educational investment for our students."

Over 7,000 companies were considered for TIME's Top 250 list. The 250 companies with the highest score were awarded as "World's Top EdTech Companies 2024".

According to TIME, the inaugural list is a comprehensive analysis conducted to identify the top performing EdTech companies in the United States. The rankings were built on two pillars: financial strength and industry impact. For financial strength, Statista analyzed revenue, employee, and funding data, obtained from publicly available sources; for industry impact, factors were quality and impact of their product/service portfolio, and quantity and value of a company's IP (intellectual property) portfolio.

Visit here for the ranking methodology.

About American Public Education

American Public Education, Inc . (Nasdaq: APEI), through its institutions American Public University System (APUS), Rasmussen University , Hondros College of Nursing , and Graduate School USA (GSUSA) , provides education that transforms lives, advances careers, and improves communities.

APUS, which operates through American Military University and American Public University, is the leading educator to active-duty military and veteran students* and serves approximately 90,000 adult learners worldwide via accessible and affordable higher education.

Rasmussen University is a 120-year-old nursing and health sciences-focused institution that serves approximately 13,500 students across its 22 campuses in six states and online. It also has schools of Business, Technology, Design, Early Childhood Education and Justice Studies.

Hondros College of Nursing focuses on educating pre-licensure nursing students at eight campuses (six in Ohio, one in Indiana, and one in Michigan).

Graduate School USA is a leading training provider to the federal workforce with an extensive portfolio of government agency customers. It serves the federal workforce through customized contract training (B2G) to federal agencies and through open enrollment (B2C) to government professionals.

Both APUS and Rasmussen are institutionally accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC), an institutional accreditation agency recognized by the U.S. Department of Education. Hondros is accredited by the Accrediting Bureau of Health Education Schools (ABHES). GSUSA is accredited by the Accrediting Council for Continuing Education & Training (ACCET). For additional information, visit www.apei.com .

*Based on FY 2019 Department of Defense tuition assistance data, as reported by Military Times, and Veterans Administration student enrollment data as of 2023.

