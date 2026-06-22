Timekettle Introduces X1 Meeting Interpreter Hub, Bringing Real-Time AI Translation to Global Meetings of Up to 50 Participants

The upgraded X Series hub supports 52 languages and 106 accents, enabling multilingual meetings, presentations, training sessions, and hybrid collaboration across five languages simultaneously.

NEW YORK, June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Timekettle, a global pioneer in AI-powered simultaneous interpretation technology, today announced the Timekettle X1 Meeting Interpreter Hub, an upgraded addition to its X Series platform designed to make multilingual business meetings easier to run, join, and understand.

Timekettle X1 Meeting Interpreter Hub for multilingual business meetings The Timekettle X1 Meeting Interpreter Hub supports real-time translation for global teams

Built for companies, educators, event organizers, and global teams, the X1 Meeting expands Timekettle's original X1 Interpreter Hub from smaller group conversations into larger meeting environments. The new device supports real-time interpretation for meetings of up to 50 participants, up to five languages simultaneously, and up to 10 synced X1 Meeting hubs.

Unlike traditional interpretation systems that often require complex hardware setups, dedicated booths, app downloads, or professional support, the X1 Meeting brings meeting interpretation, multilingual presentation support, live transcription, handheld translation, Bluetooth calling, and wireless interpretation earbuds into one portable hub weighing just 199g, less than half a pound.

The X1 Meeting is designed to make multilingual meetings simple for both speakers and participants. Presenters, meeting hosts, and active speakers can use the accompanying X1 Meeting earbuds, which feature bone-voiceprint noise reduction and multi-microphone audio processing to help capture the wearer's voice clearly, even in noisy meeting environments.

Participants do not need dedicated interpretation hardware to follow the conversation. They can join a multilingual session by scanning a QR code or clicking a meeting link from their own phone, tablet, or laptop, with no app download required. Once connected, they can follow the meeting through translated audio and live text on their own device and headphones.

"Global collaboration should not slow down because people speak different languages," said Leal Tian, Founder and CEO of Timekettle. "With X1 Meeting, we are taking the X Series into larger and more practical business environments, helping teams run multilingual meetings with the same ease as joining a video call."

Built for Larger, More Flexible Multilingual Meetings

The X1 Meeting builds directly on the original Timekettle X1 Interpreter Hub, expanding its capacity from smaller group conversations to larger business and event scenarios. While the first-generation X1 supported up to 20 participants, the X1 Meeting supports up to 50 participants in a single session and enables real-time interpretation across up to five languages simultaneously.

For larger or more distributed settings, up to 10 X1 Meeting hubs can sync together. Nearby devices can pair within a 5-meter / 16-foot range, while remote participants can join securely through a Meeting ID.

The X1 Meeting is designed for the moments when language barriers can slow collaboration, participation, or decision-making, including international corporate meetings, global training sessions, cross-border negotiations, academic conferences, trade shows, product launches, roadshows, investor presentations, client meetings, and hybrid company events.

Presentation Mode for Multilingual Audiences

For one-to-many communication, the X1 Meeting also includes multilingual presentation support for keynote speeches, seminars, product launches, academic lectures, and corporate training.

Presenters can connect a computer to a dedicated web page using the Meeting ID displayed on the hub. Translated subtitles then appear live on-screen in real time, with support for up to five languages displayed simultaneously, helping international audiences follow presentations without requiring complex interpretation infrastructure.

One Device for Meetings, Calls, Presentations, and Daily Translation

Beyond meetings and events, the X1 Meeting also functions as an everyday communication tool for global professionals. It supports one-on-one bidirectional translation, phone and video translation, handheld instant translation, only-listen interpretation, and multilingual meeting translation. With Bluetooth connectivity, users can connect the X1 Meeting to smartphones or laptops for international calls, online meetings, interviews, and daily cross-language conversations.

Enterprise-Focused Local Storage

The X1 Meeting is designed with business confidentiality in mind, storing communication records locally on the device rather than as cloud-based transcript files. With 32GB of onboard storage, organizations can archive and review meeting transcripts while maintaining control of sensitive business information. Data can be exported through a direct USB-C connection.

Pricing and Availability

The Timekettle X1 Meeting Interpreter Hub officially launches on June 22, 2026, and will be available through the Timekettle online store, Amazon, and select global retail partners. The standard package is priced at $849 and includes the X1 Meeting Interpreter Hub, built-in interpretation earbuds, earbud charging stand, USB-C data cable, and replaceable earbud covers. Enterprise purchasing packages and corporate volume pricing are also available upon request.

About Timekettle

Timekettle is a pioneer in AI-powered simultaneous interpretation technology and multilingual communication devices. From its W Series translation earbuds and enterprise-grade X Series Interpreter Hubs to its travel-focused T Series handheld translators, Timekettle helps professionals, enterprises, and travelers communicate across languages more naturally, confidently, and without boundaries. For more information, visit www.timekettle.co.

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SOURCE Timekettle Technologies Co., Ltd.