Timekettle Updates X1 Meeting for More Flexible Multilingual Business Communication

Latest software enhancements add lavalier microphone support, automatic language recognition for two-person conversations, and wireless translation-record export

BERLIN, Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Timekettle, a pioneer in AI-powered simultaneous interpretation technology and multilingual communication devices, today announced the latest software enhancements to its X1 Meeting Interpreter Hub, a portable multilingual communication hub designed for international meetings, presentations, training sessions and face-to-face business conversations.

Timekettle X1 Meeting now supports external lavalier microphones, giving presenters greater freedom to move during multilingual meetings, presentations and training sessions. Timekettle X1 Meeting supports multilingual communication across meetings, presentations and training environments, helping participants follow conversations more naturally across languages.

The update addresses three practical challenges that can interrupt the flow of multilingual communication: requiring presenters to stay close to the device for reliable audio capture, making sure each person wears the earbud assigned to their language during a face-to-face conversation. With new lavalier microphone support, automatic language recognition and wireless record export, X1 Meeting makes these everyday communication scenarios simpler and more flexible.

Presenters Can Move More Freely

In presentations, corporate training sessions, lectures and guided tours, speakers often need to move around rather than remain beside a translation device.

X1 Meeting's Listen & Play mode now supports an external lavalier microphone, allowing the speaker's voice to be captured while they move naturally around the room. Listeners can continue following translated speech through X1 Meeting without requiring the presenter to stay close to the hub.

The update gives presenters more freedom to interact with an audience, demonstrate a product or move through a venue while speaking, making X1 Meeting more flexible for one-to-many multilingual communication.

Two-Person Conversations Get Simpler

X1 Meeting's face-to-face conversation experience has also been streamlined.

Users still begin by selecting the two languages that will be used in the conversation. Previously, each language was assigned to a specific earbud. For example, if one earbud was assigned to English and the other to Chinese, each person needed to wear the corresponding earbud. If the earbuds were exchanged, the system could have difficulty recognizing the speakers correctly.

With the latest update, X1 Meeting can now automatically recognize which of the two selected languages each person is speaking.

Once the language pair has been selected, either participant can pick up either earbud and begin talking. The change removes an extra setup step and makes the experience closer to a natural face-to-face conversation.

For professionals meeting international clients, colleagues or interviewees, that means spending less time managing the device and moving more quickly into the conversation itself.

Meeting Records Are Easier to Access

The update also improves what happens after a multilingual conversation or meeting.

X1 Meeting stores communication records locally on its 32GB onboard storage, giving users direct control over their meeting information. Previously, exporting those records required a physical USB-C connection.

Users can now wirelessly export translation records when X1 Meeting and the receiving device are connected to the same Wi-Fi network.

The change removes the need for a data cable and makes it easier to move records to a computer or mobile device for review, archiving and follow-up work — helping users carry information from a multilingual meeting into the next stage of their work more efficiently.

Together, the three enhancements reflect Timekettle's focus on reducing practical barriers around multilingual communication — not only improving translation itself, but also making the technology easier to use before, during and after a conversation.

X1 Meeting supports 52 languages and 106 accents and brings multi-person simultaneous interpretation, face-to-face communication, Listen & Play interpretation, and phone and video communication together in one portable system.

A single X1 Meeting hub can support meetings of up to 50 participants. With a full deployment of up to 10 X1 Meeting hubs and 50 participants joining through personal devices, a single meeting can scale to 60 participants, with support for up to five languages simultaneously. Participants can also join supported meetings from their own smartphone, tablet or computer without requiring dedicated interpretation hardware.

The latest software update began rolling out to existing X1 Meeting users on August 18, 2026.

Timekettle is showcasing X1 Meeting and its latest capabilities at IFA 2026 in Berlin, alongside its broader portfolio of AI-powered cross-language communication products.

Pricing and Availability

The Timekettle X1 Meeting Interpreter Hub is priced at $849 for the standard package and is available through the Timekettle online store, Amazon and select global retail partners. Corporate volume pricing and enterprise purchasing options are also available.

About Timekettle

Timekettle is a pioneer in AI-powered simultaneous interpretation technology and multilingual communication devices. Through its W Series translation earbuds, X Series Interpreter Hubs and other cross-language communication products, Timekettle develops technologies designed to help people communicate more naturally across languages in face-to-face, meeting and remote communication scenarios.

For more information, visit www.timekettle.co.

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SOURCE Shenzhen Timekettle Technologies Co., Ltd.