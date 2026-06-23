Timely Audiobook Highlights Job, Career, Business, and Investment Opportunities Amid Global Economic Uncertainty

KENNETT SQUARE, Pa., June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As professionals navigate layoffs, career transitions, and economic shifts, Jeff Ostroff, founder of Jeff Ostroff & Associates, LLC, is highlighting the timely value of his audiobook, 6 Great Global Opportunities for This Decade, published by Happyland Audiobooks.

Designed for job seekers, career changers, entrepreneurs, aspiring small business owners, and investors, the audiobook delivers practical insights into emerging global trends and actionable ideas to improve listeners' professional and financial futures.

Audio Book Cover Jeff Ostroff Interviewing from his Recording Studio

The content is based on some of the most compelling expert interviews from the podcast Looking Forward®: It's All About Opportunities!, which has focused on identifying growth and innovation trends since June 2020.

"Every day, millions of people look for a new or better job, career path, business idea, or smart investment," says Ostroff, creator and host of Looking Forward®. "For these individuals the ideas shared by our guest experts will help them recognize where some outstanding prospects exist now, and how to position themselves to take advantage of future opportunities."

Ostroff, an experienced speaker, host, facilitator, and the author of Successful Marketing to the 50+ Consumer (Prentice-Hall), has interviewed over 100 global experts on this podcast. He is also the creator and host of the "Health Care on the Horizon" podcast. He is now available for media interviews about the audiobook and his video "portrait" interviewing, podcasting, meeting facilitation, voiceover, and "seniors" marketing expertise.

6 Great Global Opportunities for This Decade can be purchased on Audible, Spotify, Apple Books, and other major retail platforms.

About Jeff Ostroff & Associates, LLC

In addition to podcast creation and hosting, Jeff Ostroff & Associates, LLC produces video "portrait" promotional interviews, customer testimonial videos, meeting facilitation, voiceovers, and senior marketing-related services. Ostroff is also the author of Successful Marketing to the 50+ Consumer (Prentice-Hall). Learn more at www.jeff-ostroff.com and LinkedIn.

Media Contacts

Jeff Ostroff & Associates, LLC : Jeff Ostroff at [email protected] or (302) 650-8936

: Jeff Ostroff at or (302) 650-8936 Happyland Audiobooks: Laura Orkin at [email protected]

SOURCE Jeff Ostroff & Associates, LLC