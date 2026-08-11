Tireweb Launches Tireweb Marketing, a Managed Marketing Division Built for the AI Search Era

New division gives independent tire dealers and regional chains managed Local SEO, content, and Google and Meta advertising, with AI search readiness included in the base package as customers shift from search engines to AI assistants.

ST. LOUIS, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tireweb, a provider of websites, e-commerce and AI solutions for the tire industry for more than 25 years, today announced the launch of Tireweb Marketing, a fully managed marketing division for independent tire dealers and regional chains. The offering combines Local SEO, content marketing and managed Google and Meta advertising, and is among the first in the automotive aftermarket to include AI search readiness as a standard feature, preparing dealers to be found as consumers increasingly get answers from Google AI Overviews, ChatGPT, Claude and others rather than traditional search results.

Consumer search behavior is shifting from typing queries and clicking links to asking AI assistants direct questions such as "where should I buy tires near me?" These assistants typically name only one or two businesses in their answers, drawn from signals most tire dealers have never optimized: structured data, business listing consistency, review content and machine-readable website information.

"Every dealer marketing package on the market was built for a world where a customer types into a search box and clicks a link. That world is ending in slow motion," said Matthew Walker, CEO of Tireweb. "A growing share of tire questions now get answered by an AI that names one or two shops, and most independent dealers have no idea whether they are one of them. We built this division so a dealer shows up whether the customer asks Google, ChatGPT or, eventually, their own car."

Three tiers, one report

Tireweb Marketing launches with two core packages and one on-demand service, all reported through a single monthly performance report:

Essentials : Google Business Profile management, Local SEO, directory cleanup, keyword research, review monitoring, and AI Search Readiness, including schema markup per location and llms.txt deployment.





: Google Business Profile management, Local SEO, directory cleanup, keyword research, review monitoring, and AI Search Readiness, including schema markup per location and llms.txt deployment. Advanced : an active content layer with weekly social posts, monthly blog content, seasonal campaign creative and dedicated landing pages timed to the tire industry's buying seasons.





: an active content layer with weekly social posts, monthly blog content, seasonal campaign creative and dedicated landing pages timed to the tire industry's buying seasons. Advertising: activatable on demand, with fully managed Google Search, Local Services, Remarketing and Meta campaigns, structured to qualify for tire manufacturer co-op advertising reimbursement.

Unlike generalist agencies, the division is staffed by the same team that builds and operates dealers' Tireweb websites, allowing on-site changes to be made same-day without third-party developers. Campaign reporting connects to the systems that take dealers' orders and bookings, so monthly reports reflect real calls, quote requests and appointments rather than impressions alone.

"Dealers have been burned by agency hand-waving, a PDF of impressions that never connects to a set of tires leaving the building," Walker added. "Our answer is one report with the numbers a dealer actually recognizes: calls, quotes, booked appointments, and orders."

Tireweb Marketing complements Tireweb AI, the company's 24/7 voice and chat agent for tire and auto-service shops, extending Tireweb's platform across the full customer journey, from being found, to being chosen, to booking the bay.

Availability

Tireweb Marketing is available now across the United States and Canada for single locations and multi-location chains. Full details are available at www.tireweb.com/marketing.

About Tireweb

For more than 20 years, Tireweb has built the digital infrastructure of the tire industry, including websites and e-commerce for tire dealers, Tirelibrary, a normalized product database of more than 240,000 tire SKUs across 440 brands and Tireweb AI, a voice and chat agent that answers, quotes and books for tire shops. Tireweb serves independent dealers, regional chains and distributors across North America. Learn more at http://www.tireweb.com.

Media Contact

Matthew Walker

(332) 245-4815

[email protected]

SOURCE Tireweb