Tissue Diagnostics Global Market to Reach $7.2 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 6.99%

DUBLIN, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Tissue Diagnostics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global tissue diagnostics market size reached US$ 4.8 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 7.2 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.99% during 2021-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Tissue diagnostics include the analysis and testing of specific tissue samples by capturing the biological context of diseases. They are used to detect certain medical conditions like cancer and inflammatory disorders and reveal the exact type and degree of malignancy which assists in identifying potential causes and treatment options.

Tissue diagnostics are highly accurate, inexpensive and can be carried out by different techniques like core and open biopsy. Nowadays, advanced technologies like immunohistochemistry (IHC), in situ hybridization (ISH), digital pathology and special staining are also being employed for performing these diagnoses.



Owing to the declining fertility rates and increased life expectancy, the overall share of the geriatric population is currently experiencing steady growth worldwide. This is a crucial factor contributing to the market growth as older adults are more susceptible to chronic diseases and thus require frequent check-ups and diagnoses. Apart from this, altering food patterns, rising alcohol consumption and reduced physical activities among individuals have led to a rise in the incidences of several lifestyle diseases. In addition to this, the rising prevalence of various types of cancers among all age groups has also led to a surge in demand for these diagnostic services.

Key Market Segmentation:



Breakup by Product Type:

Instruments

Consumables

Breakup by Technology:

Immunohistochemistry

In Situ Hybridization

Digital Pathology and Workflow Management

Special Staining

Breakup by Disease:

Breast Cancer

Gastric Cancer

Lymphoma

Prostate Cancer

Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer

Others

Breakup by End-User:

Hospitals

Research Laboratories

Pharmaceutical Companies

Contract Research Organizations

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

and Latin America

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global tissue diagnostics market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the global tissue diagnostics industry?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global tissue diagnostics industry?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the technology?

What is the breakup of the market based on the disease?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end-user?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global tissue diagnostics industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global tissue diagnostics industry?

What is the structure of the global tissue diagnostics industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global tissue diagnostics industry?

What are the profit margins in the global tissue diagnostics industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction



5 Global Tissue Diagnostics Market



6 Market Breakup by Product Type



7 Market Breakup by Technology



8 Market Breakup by Disease



9 Market Breakup by End-User



10 Market Breakup by Region



11 SWOT Analysis



12 Value Chain Analysis



13 Porters Five Forces Analysis



14 Price Analysis



15 Competitive Landscape

Companies Mentioned

Roche

Danaher

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Abbott

Agilent Technologies

Merck

Sakura Finetek Japan

Abcam

BD

Qiagen

Bio SB

Biogenex

Cell Signaling Technology

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cypyf9

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets