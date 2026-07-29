Titan HST is Designated as Anti-Terrorism Technology under the DHS SAFETY Act Designation for Its Two-Way Emergency Communication System, Titan HST OneCommand

Titan HST announces company-wide designation as a Qualified Anti-Terrorism Technology (QATT), providing liability protection for Titan HST and organizations that deploy its technology.

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Titan Health & Security Technologies, Inc. ("Titan HST"), developer of Titan HST OneCommand, a two-way emergency communication platform, received the prestigious designation as Qualified Anti-Terrorism Technology (QATT) under the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's SAFETY Act on July 8th.

The SAFETY Act, part of the Homeland Security Act of 2002, limits liability exposure for companies whose technologies help prevent, detect, or respond to acts of terrorism. DHS Designation follows a rigorous federal review confirming that Titan HST's system has demonstrated proven, repeatable effectiveness in operational use.

Titan HST's OneCommand platform enables real-time, two-way communication between individuals and organizations or emergency responders during a crisis. It enhances emergency communication, response, and business continuity through multiple patented technologies including mesh networking (keeps communications live even when traditional networks are overloaded, down, or unavailable) and augmented reality (allows organizations and first responders to locate people in zero-visibility situations).

Key benefits of the SAFETY Act Designation include:

Liability protection for claims arising from an act of terrorism

for claims arising from an act of terrorism Protection that extends to customers . Organizations deploying Titan HST's system are also shielded from liability tied to its performance during a covered event

. Organizations deploying Titan HST's system are also shielded from liability tied to its performance during a covered event Federal vetting reflecting an independent DHS review, increasingly relied on in government and enterprise security procurement

"Being awarded SAFETY Act following an intensive review process by DHS validates Titan HST's leadership in emergency communication technology and the work they do for the security professionals who rely on their system," said Akmal Ali, J.D., CEO of Aluma, former Deputy Director of the SAFETY Act program within the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS), who led Titan HST through the SAFETY Act process.

"We have always sought to define best-in-practice technologies that push the envelope and redefine what it means to stay connected even when networks are overloaded or down in order to help first responders and security teams find people quickly and precisely during emergencies," said Vic Merjanian, Founder & CEO of Titan HST.

About Titan Health & Security Technologies, Inc.

Titan HST (www.titanhst.com) is a multi-patented, internationally accessible, multi-lingual, customizable, two-way emergency communication and business continuity platform. Titan HST's interdisciplinary team includes industry leaders with deep relationships across public and private, government and non-governmental organizations concerned about safety.

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SOURCE Titan HST