TITAN INTERNATIONAL, INC. TO PARTICIPATE IN OPPENHEIMER INDUSTRIAL GROWTH CONFERENCE

WEST CHICAGO, Ill., May 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Titan International, Inc. (NYSE: TWI) ("Titan" or the "Company"), a leading global manufacturer of off-highway wheels, tires, assemblies, and undercarriage products, today announced that management will participate in the upcoming Oppenheimer Industrial Growth Virtual Conference.

Paul Reitz, CEO, will participate in a fireside chat and 1 on 1 investor meetings. The live presentation of the fireside chat will take place at 2:15 PM Eastern Time on Tuesday, May 5, 2026 and can be accessed through the following link https://event.summitcast.com/view/RyxiUgLVMCDv2W8fW3DqdG/SQNBwgKojQ5eGjTedCLSNQ

A replay of this presentation will be made available on Titan's Investor Relations website at https://ir.titan-intl.com/news-and-events/events/default.aspx

About Titan

Titan International, Inc. (NYSE: TWI) is a leading global manufacturer of off-highway wheels, tires, assemblies, and undercarriage products. Headquartered in West Chicago, Illinois, the Company globally produces a broad range of products to meet the specifications of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket customers in the agricultural, earthmoving/construction, and consumer markets. For more information, visit www.titan-intl.com.

SOURCE Titan International, Inc.