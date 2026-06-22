Titan Worldwide Logistics Completes 2,000-Mile, 90-Ton Superload Move With Zero Incidents Across 8 States

Multi-load heavy-haul project moves two Demag CC 2500 crawler cranes and approximately $3 million in equipment from Texas to Washington

DALLAS, June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Titan Worldwide Logistics, a Texas-based 3PL specializing in heavy equipment transportation, today announced the successful completion of a 2,000-mile heavy-haul project moving two Demag CC 2500 crawler cranes from Corpus Christi, Texas, to Seattle, Washington, with zero incidents.

The project involved transporting approximately $3 million in crane equipment across eight states in 52 total truckloads, or 26 loads per crane. Each Demag CC 2500 crawler crane, commonly used on large-scale construction, oil, and gas worksites, required full disassembly before transport due to its size and lifting capacity.

The largest components in the shipment were the two 90-ton crane bodies, each classified as a superload. Weighing 180,000 pounds, these units were loaded onto removable gooseneck trailers and moved with two escort cars along carefully planned routes designed to meet state and local permitting requirements for both weight and width.

Projects of this scale demand precise coordination across quoting, route planning, permitting, on-site oversight, and final delivery. Titan Worldwide Logistics noted that transporting crawler cranes of this size requires detailed planning, constant communication, and strict attention to safety. The company completed an on-site visit within two weeks of initial contact, launched the project within one month, dispatched all 52 truckloads over the course of two weeks, and completed final delivery within one week after all loads were in transit.

The completed move highlights Titan Worldwide Logistics' capabilities in superload transportation, heavy equipment logistics, and multi-state project execution for construction, energy, mining, and industrial clients.

To learn more about Titan Worldwide Logistics and its heavy-haul transportation services, visit www.titanww.com

About Titan Worldwide Logistics

Titan Worldwide Logistics is a Texas-based third-party logistics provider specializing in heavy equipment transportation for the construction, mining, agriculture, and energy sectors. The company manages complex freight projects, including oversize loads, superloads, and specialized heavy-haul shipments across the United States.

SOURCE Titan Worldwide Logistics