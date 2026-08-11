TLC Home Care Services Named One of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies for the Third Consecutive Year

With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 322%, TLC Extends Its Streak

CARTERVILLE, Ill., Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TLC Home Care Services (www.getTLC.net), the fastest-growing and only locally owned and operated home care agency headquartered in Southern Illinois, announced today that it has been ranked #1088 on the 2026 Inc. 5000, the renowned annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. Named to the list for the third consecutive year, TLC ranked #124 in the Health Services category and #38 statewide in Illinois with a three-year growth rate of 322%.

The list is the most prestigious ranking of the nation's most successful independent and entrepreneurial businesses, recognizing companies that have achieved remarkable growth while driving innovation, creating jobs, and shaping the future of the economy. Past honorees include companies such as Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Oracle, and Patagonia.

"While TLC's growth is recognized nationally, it's driven by the trust and support of the families we serve every day," said Brad Beasley, Founder/President of TLC Home Care Services. "I'm proud of this milestone and even more proud of the entire TLC Family."

This year's Inc. 5000 recognizes a new class of companies redefining what growth looks like. From AI and advanced manufacturing to healthcare, consumer products, and professional services, these businesses are expanding their impact, creating jobs and proving that entrepreneurial ambition continues to fuel the U.S. economy. Among the 5,000 companies on the list, the median three-year revenue growth rate was 130%, and those companies have collectively added more than 627,208 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years.

"Every company on the Inc. 5000 has a story of perseverance, smart decision making, and a refusal to sit still," says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Their growth reflects more than strong financial performance–it reflects creativity, resilience, and the customer focus required to build companies that make a lasting impact. We congratulate all honorees on this significant achievement." Inc. will celebrate the honorees at the 2026 Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, taking place October 14–16 in Dallas, Texas and the top 500 will be listed in the Fall issue of Inc. Magazine. For the full Inc. 5000 list, honoree company profiles, and a searchable database by industry and location, please visit: www.inc.com/inc5000.

Inc. 5000 List Methodology

Companies on the 2026 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2022 to 2025. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2022. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2025. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2022 is $100,000; the minimum for 2025 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

About TLC

TLC Home Care Services is the fastest-growing and only locally owned and operated home care agency headquartered in Southern Illinois. TLC helps seniors with daily living activities like bathing, meal preparation, light housekeeping, shopping, companionship, and more. TLC serves families throughout 18 counties in Southern Illinois.

Contact:

Brad Beasley, Founder/President

(618) 227-0155 - Office

[email protected]

www.getTLC.net

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

SOURCE TLC Home Care Services