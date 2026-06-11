TLSI Investors Have Opportunity to Join TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc. Fraud Investigation with the Schall Law Firm

LOS ANGELES, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc. ("TriSalus" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: TLSI) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. TriSalus reported its Q1 financial results on May 12, 2026. The Company's quarterly revenue declined year-over-year by more than 2.9%. The Company also cut its full year revenue guidance. The Company told investors, "the driver of this revision includes both the lower Q1 revenues from the commercial expansion and the delayed FDA clearance timing for TriNav Advance." The Company added that FDA clearance for TriNav Advance "is now running approximately 5 months past the 30-day MDUFA review goal."

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CONTACT:

The Schall Law Firm

Brian Schall, Esq.

310-301-3335

[email protected]

www.schallfirm.com

SOURCE The Schall Law Firm