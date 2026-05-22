TLSI (TLSI) Securities Fraud Investigation - Levi & Korsinsky

TriSalus Life Sciences Inc. reaffirmed $60-$62 million revenue guidance on March 5, 2026. Months later, the company cut that outlook to $54-$57 million after missing Q1 estimates.

NEW YORK, May 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TriSalus Life Sciences Inc. (TLSI) shareholders lost value after the company slashed its full-year 2026 revenue guidance to $54 million-$57 million -- down from the $60 million-$62 million range reaffirmed just months earlier on March 5, 2026. Investors who lost money on TLSI are encouraged to submit their information to Levi & Korsinsky . You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

On March 5, 2026, during the Q4 2025 earnings call, President and CEO Mary Szela told investors: "Based on our performance in 2025 and our visibility entering 2026, we are reaffirming our revenue guidance of $60 million to $62 million." Within months, TriSalus reported Q1 2026 revenue of $8.9 million versus consensus estimates of $9.4 million and reduced full-year guidance by as much as $8 million.

Levi & Korsinsky is investigating whether TriSalus officers and directors made materially misleading statements regarding the company's revenue outlook and commercial demand for the PEDD platform during the period leading up to the guidance reduction.

Shareholders who suffered losses on their TLSI investment are encouraged to contact Levi & Korsinsky before the investigation concludes . You may also reach Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500.

WHY LEVI & KORSINSKY -- Ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report for seven consecutive years, Levi & Korsinsky, LLP is a nationally recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation. With a team of over 70 professionals, the firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors.

Frequently Asked Questions About the TLSI Investigation

Q: Who is conducting the TLSI investigation? A: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP is investigating potential securities law violations on behalf of investors who purchased TLSI securities and suffered financial losses. The firm is nationally recognized, ranked in the ISS Top 50 for seven consecutive years, and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved investors.

Q: Which statements are being investigated as potentially misleading? A: The investigation concerns whether TriSalus Life Sciences Inc. made materially false or misleading statements regarding its 2026 revenue guidance and the strength of commercial demand for the PEDD platform. When the company subsequently cut guidance and reported a Q1 revenue miss, the stock price declined.

Q: Who is eligible to participate in the TLSI investigation? A: Investors who purchased TLSI stock or securities and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses -- not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: What do TLSI investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact Levi & Korsinsky for a free, no-obligation evaluation at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible to participate in the investigation.

Q: What if I already sold my TLSI shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought TLSI and sold at a loss may still participate in the investigation.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities investigations and any resulting actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: What if I live outside the United States? A: U.S. securities investigations generally cover purchases on U.S. exchanges regardless of the investor's country of residence.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP