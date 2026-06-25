To Celebrate America's 250th, Kids Can 'Chat' with George Washington -- Thanks to ConstantLife AI Innovation

Families invited to 'interact' with America's first president anywhere online and in person at History Fort Lauderdale.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- To celebrate America's 250th birthday, a special AI-powered experience will allow children and families to 'engage' with the country's first president, George Washington, both in-person and online.

Children of all ages can 'interact' with an AI-powered George Washington to help celebrate America's 250th Birthday only at ConstantLife.ai ConstantLife.ai

Fort Lauderdale, Fla.-based Computer Biology Labs Inc. has built an interactive educational experience based on the life and historical record of Washington, using Library of Congress archives for historically-accurate responses. The experience is designed to help families, students, and historians explore his life, military leadership, presidency, and role in the founding of the United States, up until Washington's death.

The Washington experience will make its national debut with a free in-person, interactive demonstration at History Fort Lauderdale on Sunday, June 28, 2026, from 1-3 p.m. at 231 SW 2nd Ave., Fort Lauderdale, FL 33311. Children and families are invited to use the experience, 'ask' George Washington questions, and learn how the AI-generated historical interpretation works.

The Washington experience will then be available anytime and free of charge online at ConstantLife.AI

"This is our gift to America on its 250th birthday," said Scott Coloney, founder of Computer Biology Labs. "Every child should have the thrill of using artificial intelligence to explore this country's founding, engage with the nuanced and complicated parts of that story, and learn timeliness and extraordinary leadership lessons from the man who helped win American independence. We hope this experience will encourage further questions and learning no matter the platform, not just around the Fourth of July, but year-round."

The Washington experience covers the Revolutionary War, the founding of the United States, the presidency until 1797, the Constitution, civic leadership, and Washington's legacy, which mirrors the contradictions of the era, including slavery and the limits placed on liberty and citizenship.

Unlike a general-purpose chatbot asked to imitate George Washington, this educational experience is grounded in curated historical records and limited to the knowledge, letters, and events of Washington's lifetime. It is designed for historically informed learning, not open-ended role-play. This event kicks off an exclusive series of immersive, multi-platform experiences by ConstantLife.AI worldwide.

The George Washington experience is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or sponsored by any government agency, presidential estate, archive, museum, or historical organization unless specifically stated.

In-Person Event Details

Families and media will get an exclusive first look at Computer Biology Labs' newest AI innovation—featuring interactive conversations with George Washington and Fort Lauderdale's first schoolteacher, Ivy Stranahan.

Who:

• Families, students, educators, museum visitors, and members of the public are invited.

• Media interviews with Scott Coloney, president and founder of Computer Biology Labs are available either in person or virtually (please use media contact below).

For Kids: A bounce house, arts and crafts, face painting, a lemonade stand, popcorn—plus interactive AI experiences featuring George Washington and Ivy Stranahan, Fort Lauderdale's first schoolteacher.

Where:

Fort Lauderdale History Center

231 SW Second Avenue

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301

When:

Sunday, June 28, 2026

1 to 3 p.m. ET

Eventbrite Link

Media Contact:

David Jeannot

Media & Marketing Director

[email protected]

(954) 789-2700

https://constantlife.ai

About Computer Biology Labs Inc.

Computer Biology Labs Inc. develops artificial intelligence experiences for education, history, memory, and personal storytelling. It is the developer of ConstantLife.AI, an artificial intelligence platform, and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

SOURCE Computer Biology Labs, Inc.