To Vax or Not to Vax

MOUNT DORA, Fla., May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A lot of misinformation has been circulated about the COVID-19 vaccine. To convince people who are hesitating or refusing to get vaccinated, the American Patient Rights Association , a nonprofit membership organization established by patients to help people pay less for and avoid being harmed by their medical treatment, has released a COVID quiz . It offers responses to the most common anti-vaxxer objections to getting the vaccine.

"More people need to get vaccinated in order for our country to reach herd immunity without the number of deaths increasing," said Ron Liss, president of the organization. "Unless you have an underlying health issue that prevents you from getting the vaccine there is no good reason not to, and we're hoping that people who are still on the fence or refuse to get vaccinated will take our quiz and learn why they shouldn't be so concerned."

According to Johns Hopkins, the U.S. has had more than 33 million confirmed cases of COVID and 587,000 deaths, the most in the world.

"People in other countries that don't have the vaccine would do anything to get it. Since our country now has a large supply, we have the responsibility to make the best use of it," Liss added. "It's widely available here and getting the jab is so quick and painless that most people don't even realize when it's done. People should get it to protect their loved ones as well as themselves. It would be horrible to get COVID and then pass it on to someone who dies from it."

"The sooner everyone has immunity to COVID, either by getting the vaccine or the disease, the sooner we can all return to a normal life and not hear about it anymore. The less risky way is to get vaccinated."

