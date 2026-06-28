Webinar will be Tuesday, June 30 at 1:00 PM ET/ 12:00 PM CT/ 6:00 PM BST

Invites Jacobo Ortiz, who has been with Fermi since day one, is a Co-President and COO in the Office of the C-Suite of the Company, the opportunity to join the Town Hall webinar

Regardless, Neugebauer will face analysts' tough questions live – as Fermi shareholders are owed an explanation

Shareholders and all interested parties are invited to attend and must preregister at the link provided below

DALLAS, June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Toby Neugebauer, co-founder and largest shareholder of Fermi Inc. ("Fermi" or the "Company"), will host a Town Hall webinar directly with analysts who have covered Fermi on Tuesday, June 30, 2026, at 1:00 PM ET/ 12:00 PM CT/ 6:00 PM BST.

Assuming Governor Rick Perry and his son Griffin Perry can't accept the invitation to discuss the past, present, and future of Fermi, Neugebauer invites the Company's Co-President and Chief Operating Officer, Jacobo Ortiz, who has been with the Company since day one, to join on behalf of Fermi. Regardless, Neugebauer believes that stakeholders are owed answers and he will take live, unscripted questions from analysts who have covered Fermi in real time.

Neugebauer has called for an independent, banker-led strategic full value, risk-adjusted process to evaluate both tracks with full rigor. The current board has refused, instead spending critical liquidity tying progress up in court, while imposing a 70% supermajority requirement to expand the Board to elect new directors. On Friday, the Texas Business Court delivered another loss to the entrenched board, granting Mr. Neugebauer's emergency motion for expedited discovery to ensure that anything done in the dark to suppress shareholder rights can come to light.

"I'm really disappointed that the Governor and his son have yet to accept my invitation to the Town Hall as Fermi stakeholders deserve to hear from the men who decided that massive disruption to a company they never helped build was in the best interest of its shareholders. Because I sincerely want both sides represented in this Town Hall, I'm inviting Jacobo Ortiz, who's been with the Company since day one, to join me. Regardless, shareholders deserve absolute transparency and access to the facts so I will do the webinar directly with the analysts who know the Company best to address their questions openly, on the record, and in real time," said Toby Neugebauer.

For analysts interested in asking live questions on the call, email: [email protected].

For all shareholders and interested parties, preregister today at: https://www.webcaster5.com/Webcast/Page/3166/54223

Important Information

Toby Neugebauer and his affiliated entities, Vicksburg Investments Management LLC and Melissa A. Neugebauer 2020 Trust (collectively with Mr. Neugebauer, the "Fermi Founder Parties"), David A. Daglio, Charles M. Elson, John T. Jimenez, Janet Yang, Sheila Hooda and Juan A. Pujadas (collectively, the "Participants") have filed a definitive proxy statement on Schedule 14A, accompanying GREEN agent designation card, and other relevant documents with the SEC in connection with the solicitation of agent designations for calling a special meeting of shareholders to be held as promptly as practicable (the "Special Meeting").

THE PARTICIPANTS STRONGLY ADVISE ALL SHAREHOLDERS OF THE COMPANY TO READ THE DEFINITIVE PROXY STATEMENT AND OTHER PROXY MATERIALS, INCLUDING THE GREEN AGENT DESIGNATION CARD, THAT HAVE BEEN OR WILL BE FILED BY THE PARTICIPANTS BECAUSE THEY CONTAIN OR WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION. SUCH PROXY MATERIALS ARE OR WILL BE AVAILABLE AT NO CHARGE ON THE SEC'S WEB SITE AT HTTP://WWW.SEC.GOV. IN ADDITION, THE PARTICIPANTS WILL PROVIDE COPIES OF THE PROXY STATEMENT WITHOUT CHARGE UPON REQUEST.

Mr. Neugebauer beneficially owns 146,516,035 shares of the Company's common stock, $0.001 par value per share (the "Common Stock"), composed of (i) Vicksburg Investments Management LLC beneficially owns 44,656,376 shares of Common Stock, (ii) 94,359,659 shares of Common Stock beneficially owned by Melissa A. Neugebauer 2020 Trust, and (iii) 7,500,000 shares of Common Stock underlying restricted stock units held by Mr. Neugebauer that vested in connection with his termination without cause. As of the date hereof, none of the other Participants beneficially own any shares of Common Stock.