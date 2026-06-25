Milestone marks next phase of Gores' $20 million commitment to expand opportunities for Detroit youth and families in District 7

New state-of-the-art facility will provide year-round recreation activity and community programming for Cody Rouge residents

DETROIT, June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Community leaders, residents and project partners today celebrated the start of construction on the new Brennan Community Center at Rouge Park, funded by a $20 million commitment from Detroit Pistons Owner and Platinum Equity Chairman and CEO Tom Gores. The gathering marked a major milestone in the development of a transformational community asset for Detroit's west side.

Tom Gores And City Of Detroit Begin Construction On New Brennan Community Center At Rouge Park

The new approximately 25,000-square-foot facility will serve as a hub for youth development, recreation, education and community engagement in the Cody Rouge neighborhood. As the first indoor community center in Detroit's District 7, the project will help fill a longstanding gap in youth and community programming opportunities for residents. Construction is expected to be completed in Fall 2027.

"Today is an exciting day because we're moving from vision to reality," said Mr. Gores. "This community deserves safe, welcoming spaces that inspire growth and possibility and remind people there are no limits to what they can achieve. We're creating a place where young people can discover new interests, build confidence, develop skills, and find mentors to help them reach their full potential. I'm proud to help bring that to this neighborhood."

The vision for the new facility was shaped in part by Detroit Pistons players, coaches and employees who participated in a series of discussions focused on expanding the organization's social justice impact. Through conversations about the challenges facing Detroit youth and families, the organization collectively identified key priorities including education, mentorship, workforce development, life skills training, financial literacy and access to safe spaces for recreation and personal growth.

"To be part of an organization that wants to give back and wants to give us a platform to be a big part of it is a blessing," said Pistons guard Cade Cunningham. "This is going to be a place that we can always come back to, and wherever our careers take us, we can always come back to Detroit and feel like we're part of something that really is huge for the community. This is a project that is great for me and all of us to be a part of."

Transforming vision into reality, the community center is being developed in partnership with the City of Detroit and the Detroit Parks & Recreation Department, with programming shaped by ongoing community engagement and resident input. Since the project's announcement, the City of Detroit and the Detroit Pistons held a series of planning and engagement sessions focused on facility design, amenities and future programming.

Detroit Mayor Mary Sheffield noted the new facility will fill a critical need for neighborhood-based recreation and youth programming on Detroit's west side and is expected to serve thousands of residents annually and become a focal point for community activity, providing accessible programs and services for youth, families and seniors.

"For years, District 7 has been the only district in Detroit without an indoor community center for youth and families," said Mayor Sheffield. "The start of construction on a new Brennan Community Center represents a transformational investment in our residents. This facility will provide young people, families and seniors with a safe, modern space to grow, stay active and connect with positive opportunities year-round. We are grateful to Tom Gores, the Detroit Pistons and all of our partners for helping bring this long-awaited resource to the Cody Rouge community."

In addition to funding construction, Mr. Gores said he will leverage the full weight of his organization and its corporate and community partners to maximize its impact through programming and other added resources.

"Building the facility itself is just the start," said Mr. Gores. "I'm equally excited about how we can rally the community and bring it to life. We'll enlist our players, our business and basketball organizations, our partners in the business community, and anyone else who wants to join us to make a difference. When we work together, we maximize our impact."

The project builds upon a longstanding commitment by Gores and the Detroit Pistons organization to invest in neighborhoods across Detroit through recreation, youth development and community engagement initiatives. The Pistons completed a six-year, 60 basketball court refurbishment project across the city in 2024 and Mr. Gores helped fund renovations and ongoing programming at the SAY Detroit Play Center at Lipke Park on Detroit's east side.

Brinker Group will serve as the construction management firm for the project, overseeing construction activities and project delivery. Framework E has served as the lead architect and designer, guiding the vision and design of the new community center to ensure it reflects the needs and aspirations of the Cody Rouge community.

Media Contacts: Kevin Grigg, Detroit Pistons Dan Whelan, Tom Gores Family Foundation

313-771-7577 310-282-9202

[email protected] [email protected]

SOURCE Tom Gores Family Foundation