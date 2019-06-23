TOMIA Introduces New Blockchain Settlement Platform Powered by Microsoft Azure

VIENNA, Virginia, June 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TOMIA today announced a new optimized blockchain based solution to the telecoms market. This solution will extend TOMIA's market-leading solutions for the inter-carrier market to include blockchain-based settlements across the interconnect and roaming ecosystems.

TOMIA has been seeing rapid change associated with the digital transformation of the telecoms market that is driving settlement optimization. The new solution from TOMIA will change the way settlement and dispute management is handled in both the interconnect and roaming worlds.

To provide a fully comprehensive solution, TOMIA is joining forces with leading blockchain platforms and experts including Microsoft and its Azure Blockchain Service, KPMG and R3. The new platform will be built on R3's Corda.

Marco Limena, CEO of TOMIA said, "We are privileged to work with Microsoft, the leading enabler of digital transformation. This is a testament to the unmatched value of our technology innovation, as well as to our strong record of 25 years in delivering premier services, consistently meeting performance targets, and our market leading expertise in roaming and interconnect."

"Microsoft Azure and Azure Blockchain Service helps TOMIA deliver solutions that allow communication service providers to focus more on their customers' experience and less on managing servers and daily operations," said Marc Mercuri, Principal Program Manager, Blockchain Engineering at Microsoft Corp. "The Blockchain Settlement solution addresses a variety of issues related to the telecommunication industry and allows CSPs to take advantage of the flexibility and enterprise-grade reliability that Azure provides."

"Blockchain has the potential to deliver transparency and visibility, providing the opportunity to help reduce reconciliations and increase efficiencies associated with traditional interconnect billing, roaming and partner settlement processes. KPMG is pleased to be working with TOMIA," said Arun Ghosh, KPMG's National Blockchain leader.

David E. Rutter, CEO of R3, said, "As the telecoms market becomes increasingly digitized, there is a significant opportunity to improve the efficiency of settlement and dispute management processes, saving time and costs. We think the Corda blockchain, with its focus on security, scalability and performance for enterprise use, provides the ideal technology platform for developing new solutions. We're excited to be engaging with some of the industry's most experienced and accomplished names, TOMIA, KPMG and Microsoft, to work on this project."

SOURCE TOMIA Global