Tommy Bahama Named to Newsweek's "America's Best Customer Service 2023" List for Second Consecutive Year

SEATTLE, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tommy Bahama has been named to Newsweek's list of "America's Best Customer Service 2023," ranking once again in the top 5 retailers in the apparel category. For 30 years, Tommy Bahama has communicated the importance of quality, craftsmanship and exceptional customer service through a distinctive brand experience and a 'Live the Island Life' message. This has been the second consecutive year Tommy Bahama has received this outstanding recognition.

This prestigious award is presented by Newsweek and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. "America's Best Customer Service" brands were selected based on an independent survey from a vast sample of more than 30,000 U.S. customers who have either made purchases, used services, or gathered information about products or services in the past three years. Customers were asked whether they would recommend brands to friends or family, as well as to assess brands in the following areas: quality of communication, professional competence, range of services, customer focus and accessibility. A total of 200,000 customer evaluations were collected. The results provided information about brick & mortar, online retailers, and service providers from 166 categories.

"We're so honored to be named to this prestigious list of America's best for a second year," said Mike Barrow, Sr VP of Retail & Guest Services for Tommy Bahama. "Whoever – and wherever – you are, our vision is to inspire you to relax, exhale and enjoy the moment. Our restaurant, retail and guest service teams work so hard to make that a reality for our guests each day through their exceptional hospitality. I can't thank our team enough for the passion and the pride they take in delivering on our mission and vision. I would also like to thank our incredible guests for voting for us once again, and allowing us the opportunity to infuse our island lifestyle into their day. We appreciate their confidence in us, and we'll continue our effort to make every Tommy Bahama experience a great one."

The Newsweek list of "America's Best Customer Service 2023" was announced in September 2022 and can currently be viewed at Newsweek.com.

ABOUT TOMMY BAHAMA

Tommy Bahama is part of Tommy Bahama Group, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Oxford Industries, Inc. ( NYSE:OXM). Established in August 1992, with corporate headquarters in Seattle, Tommy Bahama is the iconic island lifestyle brand that defines relaxed, sophisticated style in men's and women's sportswear, swimwear, accessories and a complete home furnishings collection. The company owns and operates over 160 Tommy Bahama retail locations worldwide, 21 of which offer a Tommy Bahama Restaurant & Bar or a Tommy Bahama Marlin Bar. The Tommy Bahama collection is available on TommyBahama.com and at the finest U.S. retailers. For more information, please visit www.tommybahama.com

