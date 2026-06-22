TOMY (TAKARATOMY) Brings BEYBLADE X, Licca-chan, and Gacha™ to Anime Expo 2026, Sharing a Century of Japanese "Asobi" with U.S. Fans

The century-old Japanese company behind BEYBLADE brings its signature "Asobi," or spirit of play, directly to American fans

LOS ANGELES, June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TOMY Company, Ltd. (TAKARATOMY), today announced that it will bring three of its most popular Japan-born brands to Anime Expo 2026 (July 2–5), North America's largest celebration of Japanese pop culture, giving U.S. fans a chance to experience firsthand the "Asobi," or spirit of play, it has shared for more than a century.

TOMY(TAKARATOMY) at Anime Expo 2026

The group has named "regional expansion" a core medium- to long-term priority and is building out its U.S. business as global demand for Japanese entertainment climbs, a market Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry projects could grow from several trillion yen today into the tens of trillions, or more than US$100 billion. The Anime Expo presence builds on the group's expanding U.S. footprint, marking its biggest consumer-facing moment in the U.S. market to date.

"Guided by our purpose — 'Quality Asobi can inspire and delight the world' — we have spent more than a century since our founding creating moments of excitement and wonder through Asobi," said Akio Tomiyama, Representative Director, President & CEO, TOMY Company, Ltd.(TAKARATOMY) "As interest in Japan-born characters and content grows around the world, we want to share that joy with more people everywhere. Anime Expo, in the global entertainment hub of Los Angeles, is the ideal place for fans worldwide to experience the Asobi that TAKARATOMY creates firsthand."

At Anime Expo, the group will showcase three brands:

BEYBLADE X (third year exhibiting at AX) — A modern evolution of the traditional Japanese spinning top (beigoma), BEYBLADE has shipped more than 560 million units worldwide. The BEYBLADE X ANIME EXPO CUP 2026 will be held as the brand's standalone on-site tournament on Saturday, July 4, alongside a live battle session against members of the BEYBLADE development team visiting from Japan and a free-play area for new and longtime fans to try BEYBLADE hands-on. *Participation in the BEYBLADE X ANIME EXPO CUP 2026 is not tied to and does not impact qualifications for any other global tournaments.

(third year exhibiting at AX) — A modern evolution of the traditional Japanese spinning top (beigoma), BEYBLADE has shipped more than 560 million units worldwide. The will be held as the brand's standalone on-site tournament on Saturday, July 4, alongside a live battle session against members of the BEYBLADE development team visiting from Japan and a free-play area for new and longtime fans to try BEYBLADE hands-on. Licca-chan (Anime Expo debut) — Japan's iconic doll since 1967, with approximately 69 million units sold, made its entry into the North American market in March 2026. At the booth, the brand will premiere two products from the "Hatsune Miku" × "Licca-chan" collaboration — "Licca HATSUNE MIKU" and the "Petit Licca HATSUNE MIKU Collection" — alongside an exclusive pre-sale of "Licca HATSUNE MIKU," original design card giveaways, and a display of the Licca-chan collection.

(Anime Expo debut) — Japan's iconic doll since 1967, with approximately 69 million units sold, made its entry into the North American market in March 2026. At the booth, the brand will premiere two products from the "Hatsune Miku" × "Licca-chan" collaboration — "Licca HATSUNE MIKU" and the "Petit Licca HATSUNE MIKU Collection" — alongside an exclusive pre-sale of "Licca HATSUNE MIKU," original design card giveaways, and a display of the Licca-chan collection. Gacha ™ (second year exhibiting at AX) — The capsule-toy brand from T-ARTS Company, Ltd. leads Japan's rapidly growing capsule-toy market. On-site experiences include machine-themed activities and photo opportunities. Merchandise on sale features capsule toys from more than 80 Gacha machines, the "PERIHAPI!" figure brand born from the line, and the capsule-machine-shaped "Showy Gacha2 Light" backpack.

About TOMY(TAKARATOMY)

Founded in Japan in 1924, TOMY Company, Ltd. (TAKARATOMY) is one of Japan's leading toy and entertainment companies, creating "Asobi" (play) for all ages, and celebrated its 100th anniversary in 2024. Its brands loved across generations include BEYBLADE, Licca-chan, TOMICA and PLARAIL, and it also designs and develops TRANSFORMERS toys for both the Japanese and global markets. The U.S. subsidiary TOMY International markets its toys and family brands in North America. We believe that the Group's quality Asobi will inspire and delight people around the world.

Event Overview

Anime Expo 2026

Dates: Thursday, July 2 – Sunday, July 5, 2026 *US Pacific Time (Daylight Saving Time)

Booth Number:

BEYBLADE X : West Hall WH-1600 (BEYBLADE X)

: West Hall WH-1600 (BEYBLADE X) Gacha™ by T-ARTS: West Hall WH-900 (Licca-chan, Gacha™)

Official Website: www.anime-expo.org/ax/

Additional Assets: HERE

SOURCE TOMY Company, Ltd. (TAKARATOMY)