Tonic Water Market Size to Grow by USD 617.62 million| Find Future Trends, Analysis, and Insights | Technavio

What are the Some of the Topics Covered in this Report?

Overview of the Market

Market Sizing

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Factors Impacting Market Growth

Vendor Analysis

What are the Various Segments Covered in this Report?

Segmentation Segments Application Alcohol drinks mixer and Direct consumption Geography APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

What are the Factors Driving the Growth of the Tonic Water Market?

The growth of the tonic water market will be driven by the rise in product launches. For instance, in May 2021, Fentimans launched their 200ml mixers and tonic collection. Similarly, in October 2021, Arctic Blue Beverages launched new tonic water with a taste of Finnish Nature in Lappeenranta, Finland. In addition, in April 2019, Franklin and Sons Ltd. (Franklin and Sons) launched a four-pack tonic water range.

What are the Trends Supporting the Growth of the Tonic Water Market?

Increasing consumption of gin is a key trend that will support the growth of the tonic water market. Tonic water is primarily used as a mixer for making gin cocktails. The demand for gin and tonic cocktails is growing. In 2021, gin sales increased by over half in terms of annual value sales.

Which are the Major Vendors Operating in the Tonic Water Market?

According to Technavio, the major vendors operating in the tonic water market include Artisan drinks Co. Ltd, Bon Accord Soft Drinks, Britvic Plc, East Imperial Ltd., Fentimans Ltd., Fevertree Drinks Plc, Franklin and Sons Ltd, Halewood International Ltd., INDI ESSENCES SL, Keurig Dr Pepper, Llanllyr Water Co. Ltd., Nestle SA, Percival and Co., Q Tonic LLC, Summerhouse Drinks Ltd, The coca cola co., Thomas Henry GmbH and Co. KG, Zevia LLC, Asahi Group Holdings Ltd., and La Galvanina Spa, among others.

Is the Market Fragmented or Concentrated?

The tonic water market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as product launches, increasing product innovations, and growth in packaging innovations to compete in the market. Most vendors in the market, including both regional and international vendors, are category-focused or industry-focused. Thus, they are involved in the production of various food and beverage products.

Tonic Water Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.25% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 617.62 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.68 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 38% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, UK, and Spain Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Artisan drinks Co. Ltd, Bon Accord Soft Drinks, Britvic Plc, East Imperial Ltd., Fentimans Ltd., Fevertree Drinks Plc, Franklin and Sons Ltd, Halewood International Ltd., INDI ESSENCES SL, Keurig Dr Pepper, Llanllyr Water Co. Ltd., Nestle SA, Percival and Co., Q Tonic LLC, Summerhouse Drinks Ltd, The coca cola co., Thomas Henry GmbH and Co. KG, Zevia LLC, Asahi Group Holdings Ltd., and La Galvanina Spa Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Application

5.3 Alcohol drinks mixer - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Alcohol drinks mixer - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Alcohol drinks mixer - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Alcohol drinks mixer - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Alcohol drinks mixer - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Direct consumption - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Direct consumption - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Direct consumption - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Direct consumption - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Direct consumption - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 42: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 43: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 44: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 45: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 68: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Spain - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on Spain - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Spain - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Spain - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Spain - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Asahi Group Holdings Ltd.

Exhibit 89: Asahi Group Holdings Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 90: Asahi Group Holdings Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 91: Asahi Group Holdings Ltd. - Key offerings

10.4 Britvic Plc

Exhibit 92: Britvic Plc - Overview



Exhibit 93: Britvic Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 94: Britvic Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 95: Britvic Plc - Segment focus

10.5 Fentimans Ltd.

Exhibit 96: Fentimans Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 97: Fentimans Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 98: Fentimans Ltd. - Key offerings

10.6 Fevertree Drinks Plc

Exhibit 99: Fevertree Drinks Plc - Overview



Exhibit 100: Fevertree Drinks Plc - Product / Service



Exhibit 101: Fevertree Drinks Plc - Key offerings

10.7 Franklin and Sons Ltd

Exhibit 102: Franklin and Sons Ltd - Overview



Exhibit 103: Franklin and Sons Ltd - Product / Service



Exhibit 104: Franklin and Sons Ltd - Key offerings

10.8 Keurig Dr Pepper

Exhibit 105: Keurig Dr Pepper - Overview



Exhibit 106: Keurig Dr Pepper - Product / Service



Exhibit 107: Keurig Dr Pepper - Key offerings

10.9 Llanllyr Water Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 108: Llanllyr Water Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 109: Llanllyr Water Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 110: Llanllyr Water Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.10 Nestle SA

Exhibit 111: Nestle SA - Overview



Exhibit 112: Nestle SA - Business segments



Exhibit 113: Nestle SA - Key news



Exhibit 114: Nestle SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 115: Nestle SA - Segment focus

10.11 Q Tonic LLC

Exhibit 116: Q Tonic LLC - Overview



Exhibit 117: Q Tonic LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 118: Q Tonic LLC - Key offerings

10.12 The coca cola co.

Exhibit 119: The coca cola co. - Overview



Exhibit 120: The coca cola co. - Business segments



Exhibit 121: The coca cola co. - Key news



Exhibit 122: The coca cola co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 123: The coca cola co. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 124: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 125: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 126: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 127: Research methodology



Exhibit 128: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 129: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 130: List of abbreviations

