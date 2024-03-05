Children's Favorite Entertainer and His Educational Adventures Make Debut as the Perfect Storytime Companion for Spring Holidays, Travel and Everyday Imaginative, Screen-Free Play

PALO ALTO, Calif., March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- tonies®, the original screen-free audio entertainment system for young children, is thrilled to announce the launch of its new Blippi Tonie. Blippi joins the world of tonies® for the first time with his educational and entertaining adventures that make learning fun and inspire children's natural curiosity. Children, along with their friend Blippi, explore new places and learn about the world around them through stories, song and screen-free play. Blippi is making his tonies® debut just in time for spring holidays, travel and everyday fun, giving kids a new adventure to discover imagination.

TONIES INTRODUCES ITS NEWEST TONIE THAT WILL MAKE YOU WANNA SHOUT "IT'S BLIPPI!"

"Blippi is such a worldwide phenomenon and hands-down one of the most eagerly anticipated launches for tonies ever," said Christoph Freehsee, president of tonies® USA. "There is such genuine excitement around finally being able to bring Blippi's adventures, stories and songs to children and their parents with his very own Tonie figurine. Our shared passion to foster children's imagination and love of learning is what makes this new partnership so impactful."

"We are very excited to partner with tonies to bring the joy of Blippi to existing and new fans. Blippi is a brand about learning through play and the new Blippi Tonie will encourage a love of learning through fun stories and songs. Just as Blippi is curious about the world around him, we can't wait for kids to explore and discover new places with their new Blippi Tonie," said Francesca Romana Gianesin, Head of Consumer Products & Experiences, International at Moonbug Entertainment.

Pack Your Bags – It's Adventure Time with tonies® and Blippi:

Kids are invited to come along as Blippi explores new places and learns all about the world around him. Adventure to a construction site, a farm, a pirate ship, the moon, and more - all on the Blippi Mobile (beep, beep!) Each adventure is packed with interactive songs and games, like "What's That Sound?" and "Follow Your Ears," and fun facts Blippi learns throughout his journey.

Did you know the area where the dump truck carries dirt is called a bed, or that the only place humans have been beyond the earth is the moon, so cool! When his adventures end, Blippi drives back to the Clubhouse, recounting his favorite moments and discoveries. He had so much fun, he can't wait to go on another adventure real soon! Yeah! With over an hour of fun and learning, Blippi's Adventures include:

Blippi's Adventure To The Construction Site!

Blippi's Adventure To The Farm!

Blippi's Adventure To The Moon!

Blippi's Adventure To A Pirate Ship!

Blippi's Adventure To The East African Savanna!

Blippi's Adventure To The Outback!

The Blippi Tonie teaches kids about vehicles, animals, the natural world and more!

Dressed in his signature orange and blue, the new Blippi Tonie is available for $17.99 at Amazon, us.tonies.com , Walmart.com and specialty stores.

For more information about tonies®, visit us.tonies.com .

Follow tonies® on Instagram ( @tonies.us ) and Facebook ( @tonies.us ).

ABOUT TONIES

tonies® is the world's largest interactive audio platform for children with more than 5.7 million Tonieboxes and 72 million Tonies sold worldwide. The intuitive and award-winning audio system has changed the way young children play and learn independently with its child-safe, wireless, and screen-free approach. Tonieboxes have been activated in over 100 countries and the content portfolio includes more than 770 Tonies figurines. Today, tonies® is the fastest growing toy company in Europe and a rising star in the United States. Among its many achievements, tonies® was named among Fast Company's prestigious World's Most Innovative Companies for 2021, top ranked in Education. For more information, visit us.tonies.com .

ABOUT MOONBUG ENTERTAINMENT

Moonbug is an award-winning global entertainment company inspiring kids everywhere to laugh, learn and grow. The company is behind some of the biggest kids' entertainment brands in the world including CoComelon and Blippi. Moonbug believes every child should have access to entertaining and enriching content, making its shows available on more than 150 video platforms globally including Netflix, Disney+, BBC iPlayer and YouTube Kids. The company is also a global leader in pre-school music and audio experiences, available on 100+ audio platforms globally. Moonbug brands extend far beyond the screen to include streaming music, consumer products and live events.

Moonbug is part of Candle Media, an independent, creator-friendly home for cutting-edge, high-quality, category-defining brands and franchises. By bringing together elite talent operating at the intersection of content, community, and commerce, it helps to position leading entertainment businesses for accelerated, sustainable growth in the current market and beyond. Candle is run by its Co-Chairmen and Co-CEOs, leading entertainment executives Kevin Mayer and Tom Staggs, and backed by investment capital from funds managed by Blackstone's flagship private equity business.

SOURCE tonies®