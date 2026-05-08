TOOTOO Self-Develops Ultra-Olaflur, Achieving a New Breakthrough in Super Cavity Protection for Children's Toothpaste

Acid erosion resistance increased by 5 times, remineralization effect 1.7 times higher than previous generation Olaflur

HANGZHOU, China, May 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, Chinese children's age-specific wash and care brand TOOTOO (a brand under Hangzhou Daoyu Xingqing Biotechnology Co., Ltd.) has achieved a major scientific research breakthrough in the field of children's oral care. The company's three-year self-developed Ultra-Olaflur has reached a purity of over 98%, achieving a comprehensive upgrade in anti-cavity performance. This achievement marks a key technological breakthrough for Chinese enterprises in the core raw material field of children's cavity prevention.

Ultra-Olaflur with purity ≥98%

Dental caries remains one of the most common chronic childhood diseases globally. The World Health Organization's "Global Oral Health Status Report" released in 2022 shows that approximately 514 million children worldwide suffer from primary tooth caries, with a prevalence rate of about 48% among preschool children, affecting nearly half of all children. The harm of dental caries is not limited to tooth pain; it can also lead to eating difficulties, speech disorders, sleep disruption, and even malnutrition and developmental delays.

Against this background, fluoride toothpaste is widely recognized by international authoritative bodies. The World Health Organization (WHO) and the World Dental Federation (FDI) affirm the effectiveness and safety of fluoride toothpaste in preventing dental caries. Fluorides commonly used in the industry can be divided into two categories: one is inorganic fluorides, and the other is organic fluorides – Olaflur.

Olaflur has a special molecular structure: an amine fluoride salt formed by a long-chain alkylamine cation binding two fluoride ions. This unique "amphiphilic" molecular structure endows Olaflur with multiple advantages in protecting oral hard tissues: it can modify the surface properties of hard tissues, improve fluoride uptake efficiency, enhance acid erosion resistance, promote remineralization, and inhibit dental plaque, thereby comprehensively improving tooth health.

Olaflur has attracted significant attention since its introduction in the 1960s. In 1962, the Swiss company GABA first synthesized Olaflur, and subsequently, ETH Zurich confirmed its unique physicochemical properties and anti-caries efficacy. By the 1980s, several research teams had successively confirmed Olaflur's multiple effects, including inhibiting dental plaque, protecting tooth enamel, as well as antibacterial and anti-sensitivity properties.

Today, Olaflur's anti-cavity technology has achieved a major breakthrough, with its performance undergoing a new upgrade. While building upon existing Olaflur applications, TOOTOO also initiated a new, independent research and development effort. Over three years, it successfully and independently produced Ultra-Olaflur with significantly improved purity (≥98%). Comparisons show that compared to previous European Olaflur, the domestically (Chinese) produced Ultra-Olaflur shows significant optimization across multiple key performance indicators.

In terms of key anti-cavity performance, Ultra-Olaflur demonstrates significant advantages, specifically:

Its acid erosion resistance is increased by approximately 5 times, minimizing the decrease in enamel hardness after acid erosion (According to Shanghai Huace Testing Institution's "TOOTOO Ultra-Olaflur Children's Anti-Cavity Toothpaste Test Report," Report No.: A2250835016101004CR1, p. 3);

Children's Anti-Cavity Toothpaste Test Report," Report No.: A2250835016101004CR1, p. 3); Its remineralization effect is excellent, with a hardness recovery rate increase of 104%, and the formed mineralized layer is smoother and denser (According to Shanghai Huace Testing Institution's "TOOTOO Ultra-Olaflur Children's Anti-Cavity Toothpaste Test Report," Report No.: A2250835016101002C, p. 3);

Children's Anti-Cavity Toothpaste Test Report," Report No.: A2250835016101002C, p. 3); The depth of demineralization is reduced by more than 50% compared to the control group (According to Shanghai Huace Testing Institution's "TOOTOO Ultra-Olaflur Children's Anti-Cavity Toothpaste Test Report," Report No.: A2250835016101001C, p. 3);

Children's Anti-Cavity Toothpaste Test Report," Report No.: A2250835016101001C, p. 3); Fluoridation depth reaches 1.7 times that of the previous generation Olaflur and 4.5 times that of sodium fluoride (According to Shanghai Huace Testing Institution's "TOOTOO Ultra-Olaflur Children's Anti-Cavity Toothpaste Test Report," Report No.: A2250835016101001C, p. 3);

Children's Anti-Cavity Toothpaste Test Report," Report No.: A2250835016101001C, p. 3); The inhibitory effect on cariogenic bacteria and the ability to form anti-biofilm have also been significantly enhanced (According to Shanghai Huace Testing Institution's "TOOTOO Ultra-Olaflur Children's Anti-Cavity Toothpaste Test Report," Report No.: A2250835016101003C, p. 2).

Ultra-Olaflur, applied in children's toothpaste, leverages its three major characteristics of super spreadability, super adsorption, and super antibacterial properties to truly achieve a "super anti-cavity" effect.

Currently, the TOOTOO children's toothpaste utilizing this technology has been launched on the market and has received positive feedback. According to Shanghai Huace Testing Institution's "TOOTOO Ultra-Olaflur Children's Anti-Cavity Toothpaste Test Report" (Report No.: A2250835016101003C, p. 2), the product's inhibition rate against cariogenic sources is as high as 94%. According to Shanghai Huace Testing Institution's "TOOTOO Ultra-Olaflur Children's Anti-Cavity Toothpaste Test Report" (Report No.: A2250835016101004CR1, p. 3), its acid erosion resistance is increased by 50.66%. According to Shanghai Huace Testing Institution's "TOOTOO Ultra-Olaflur Children's Anti-Cavity Toothpaste Test Report" (Report No.: A2250835016101002C, p. 3), after children use this product for 28 days, enamel hardness can increase by 41%. According to China NOA Testing Institution's "TOOTOO Ultra-Olaflur Children's Anti-Cavity Toothpaste Test Report" (Report No.: NMD2510-0108-01, p. 5), the product provides 24-hour long-lasting cavity protection. Furthermore, this product has passed 400 safety tests (issued by SGS, Huace Testing, PONY, Ningbo Customs Technology Center, including 255 high-risk substance screenings, 63 sex hormones, 36 antibiotics, 26 allergens, 13 type tests, 5 preservative tests, passed oral non-toxicity test, and no oral irritation test), providing a solid safety endorsement for its excellent efficacy.

The emergence of Ultra-Olaflur provides a new technological pathway for improving the performance of global children's anti-cavity products. It is worth mentioning that this technology is equally effective for adult oral protection.

The case of China-originated Ultra-Olaflur demonstrates that technological innovation in the global oral care industry is taking on a more collaborative and open posture. This not only brings inspiration and opportunities to the European oral care industry but may also generate more cross-border collaborations, thereby promoting more efficient and accessible anti-cavity solutions to benefit consumers worldwide.

About TOOTOO

TOOTOO is a leading Chinese brand for children's age-specific wash and care products. The brand adheres to the philosophy of "Love and Science," with the mission of "Guardian of Children's Health." In 2024, the company independently developed Ultra-Olaflur with purity ≥98%, becoming one of the few enterprises globally to master the core preparation technology for Ultra-Olaflur.

SOURCE TOOTOO